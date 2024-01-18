Oct 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) talks to fans during his retirement ceremony before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

After several well-received October auditions, long-time St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is joining Fox Sports as an MLB game analyst.

Fox announced the news on Thursday.

Welcome Waino! ? FOX Sports adds to its championship-caliber rotation, signing former @Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright as a full-time @MLBONFOX analyst. ?: https://t.co/TpTRAz6O4b pic.twitter.com/wAcfpBs0iF — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 18, 2024

Wainwright has signed a multi-year deal with the company and “will call a full slate of regular season and MLB Postseason games” for Fox in 2024. One game he’ll be calling is the London Series game between the Phillies and Mets on Saturday, June 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

His broadcast partners, and whether or not he’ll be in a consistent booth, have yet to be announced. Wainwright worked with the duo of Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski in the MLB Postseason in 2020, 2021, and 2023.

I’ve been a big fan of Wainwright the announcer since that 2020 debut. At the time, I was scathing about most broadcasters calling the MLB Postseason that year, criticizing Jim Kaat, Alex Rodriguez, and John Smoltz, among others. However, my praise for Wainwright was effusive, saying “he’ll have no shortage of suitors in the broadcasting world if he decides to go that route.” In 2023, his team with Amin and Pierzynski ranked third of the eight broadcast teams to call MLB Postseason games.

This seemed like a no-brainer for all parties. Wainwright and Fox were familiar with each other from their years of work together, and his success in limited stints as a broadcaster seemed like that was the direction his post-playing career was going. Fox has made a great decision here, and we’re pretty optimistic about Wainwright’s broadcasting future. Imagine what he’ll sound like with more reps under his belt.

