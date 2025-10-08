Credit: MLB ALDS on FS1

One of the many changes among today’s MLB players is that runners at second base are more overt than ever signaling to their teammates in the batter’s box about what pitch is coming. Wednesday’s FS1 broadcast of Mariners-Tigers included one of the most over-the-top examples of the season, and the announcers were shocked.

With Seattle first baseman Josh Naylor on second base and teammate Mitch Garver at the plate, Naylor could be seen dramatically pantomiming the catcher’s signals to give Garver a heads-up of what was coming. Multiple pitches in a row, Naylor waved his arms around, fully extended.

On the call, color commentators Adam Wainwright and A.J. Pierzynski couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“I’ve never seen it so blatant,” Wainwright said.

“I don’t like it.” Adam Wainwright was in the broadcast booth mind blown by Josh Naylor blatantly relaying signs to the batter from second base https://t.co/8eJkbhStox pic.twitter.com/3R5eS1t5BD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 8, 2025

As former players, the two were also stunned that Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton and catcher Dillon Dingler continued, business as usual, while Naylor blatantly stole their signs from the basepaths.

Play-by-play man Adam Amin, however, emphasized that Naylor was not doing anything illegal. Players are allowed to intercept the catcher’s signs while on the field of play, and it is up to the pitcher and catcher to counteract it.

Of course, during the era that Wainwright and Pierzynski came up in and won World Series in, the result for someone like Naylor would be to be doinked with a pitch during his next at-bat. Those types of shenanigans are gone mainly from baseball, allowing Naylor to get away with his antics, with seemingly only the Fox Sports announcers holding him accountable.