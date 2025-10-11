Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners played a historic Game 5 in the ALDS and Fox announcer Adam Amin rose to the moment… and then some.

The Mariners defeated the Tigers in the deciding Game 5 in an incredible 15 innings by a 3-2 scoreline thanks to a Jorge Polanco walk-off single. It was the longest winner-take-all game in MLB postseason history and the sixth longest overall. At just under 5 hours in length, it was tiring for players, fans, and broadcasters alike.

But Fox play-by-play man Adam Amin had plenty of energy and probably could have gone another 15 innings judging by his infections energy in the broadcast booth. Amin has been one of the rising stars in sports broadcasting for some time and is now firmly entrenched as one of the top broadcasters on the national scene. In addition to his MLB and NFL work for Fox, he also calls games locally with the Chicago Bulls.

But Friday night’s epic MLB postseason game amounted to a star-making performance from Adam Amin with his electric calls.

“TARIK SKUBAL! PURE NITRO!” Adam Amin on the Fox call as Skubal blows away Cal Raleigh for his 13th strikeout. ⚾️🔥🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/0WPF9gGbKj https://t.co/bXN5m2fuCo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

Leo Rivas ties it up for the Mariners, and Adam Amin is going wild on the Fox call! ⚾️🔥🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/45DCHeivuu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 5 advances to the 14th inning, and Adam Amin is losing his mind on the Fox call. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/p9Mad1CRBa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

For the game-winning hit by Polanco, Amin gave his most energetic call yet, nailing the moment. He captured the fact that Seattle ended a 24-year drought in between ALCS appearances and then laid out to let the frenzied home crowd tell the story.

THE MARINERS WALK IT OFF IN THE 15TH TO ADVANCE TO THE ALCS! Adam Amin on the Fox call for a classic series-deciding game. ⚾️🎙️ #MLB pic.twitter.com/JGbh8tMRtx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

All over social media, fans and sports media observers alike took notice of Amin’s performance in the broadcast booth that further lifted an already great game in MLB postseason history.

Adam Amin is all of us. pic.twitter.com/i6WYEOYRFh — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 11, 2025

Adam Amin was born to call postseason baseball. — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) October 11, 2025

Adam Amin nailed the final call. To the point with right tone and then got out. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 11, 2025

Adam Amin is COOOOOOOOOOOOKING tonight — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 11, 2025

Adam Amin is calling a great game. — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) October 11, 2025

also, isn’t it cool to have Adam Amin’s voice taking us through this journey? never want to lose sight of how spoiled we are to have him on Bulls games. but this is where he deserves to be, props to our guy. — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) October 11, 2025

Adam Amin delivered calls throughout the game time and time again with authentic excitement and energy. This truly was an MLB instant classic that has gone down in the history books as the longest deciding game in the 150 year history of the sport and his work in the broadcast booth rose to that level and amplified it even more. Amin might be behind Joe Davis and Kevin Burkhardt on the Fox depth chart at the moment, but it’s easy to see him being a championship-level broadcaster in the not so distant future.