The Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) Challenge System has been widely welcomed by Major League Baseball fans this spring in an effort to make sure that balls and strikes are called correctly. But it’s sure to lead to some embarrassment and frustration for umpires as it exposes their incorrect calls.

During Grapefruit League action on Tuesday in Fort Myers, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates made home plate umpire Mitch Trzeciak look bad with a flurry of challenges.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Pirates catcher Endy Rodriguez challenged a pitch that was called a ball. The ABS review showed that it was clearly a strike.

“And that one, kind of right down the middle,” NESN Red Sox play-by-play announcer Tom Caron said.

This is why ABS was invented. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RyHmz7BFOM — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 24, 2026

That was one of five consecutive calls from Trzeciak that were overturned by ABS challenges before the end of the third inning. And three of them happened in just over an inning’s worth of baseball.

You think YOU’VE had a bad day?? Here’s 5 Consecutive Calls overturned by ABS challenges. The cheer at the end. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5EG0WLgm21 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) February 24, 2026

“You’ve missed two, and one was right down the middle, and one was two inches outside, and you’re like, ‘Alright, I’m having a bad day, and everybody knows it,'” Caron said about after the second ABS challenge went against Trzeciak’s call.

When the ABS finally proved that Trzeciak got a call right in the fourth inning, a loud cheer was heard at JetBlue Park.

Trzeciak was a Triple-A umpire in 2025, and the ABS probably isn’t helping his chances to show that he should make the leap to the majors in 2026. But he certainly won’t be the only umpire that the ABS makes look foolish in 2026.

MLB umpires have gotten away with brutal ball-strike calls forever, but technology is now here to hold them accountable.