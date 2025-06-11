Photo Credit: MLB Network.

Yonder Alonso didn’t need to see Aaron Judge swing the bat to know that the New York Yankees slugger was about to homer.

One of Tuesday night’s games that MLB Tonight did a live look-in on was the game at Kauffman Stadium between the New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals. After retiring New York’s Paul Goldschmidt to start the game, Kansas City pitcher Noah Cameron walked Trent Grisham on four pitches, bringing Judge to the plate. After Cameron’s first offering to Judge missed low, Alonso made a prediction.

“Matty, he’s gonna go deep right here,” Alonso said to co-host Matt Vasgersian. “The way he took that pitch right there, I mean, this is gonna be loud when he decides to swing.”

He was on the money, though it took another pitch for the prediction to come to fruition. After Cameron’s 1-0 pitch missed inside for a sixth consecutive ball, Alonso wondered if Judge might make Cameron throw a strike before swinging.

“Problem is, if you’re Judge, do you wanna do the right thing and take a pitch right here? You’re sitting 2-0. It’s gotta be right place, right time, where exactly you want it.”

Cameron’s 2-0 pitch was right where Judge wanted it. Like Alonso predicted, Judge went deep.

.@YonderalonsoU: “Matty, he’s gonna go deep right here… this is gonna be loud when he decides to swing.” Two pitches later, ALL RISE for Aaron Judge 💣#MLBTonight pic.twitter.com/5BImNGPM5k — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 10, 2025

This wasn’t exactly a wall-scraper, either. Judge drilled the ball well over the left field wall. The home run, Judge’s 24th of the season, was officially measured at 470 feet.

“Oh, you called it, dude,” a laughing Vasgersian said to Alonso.

Indeed, he did.