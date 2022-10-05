New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is officially the American League single-season home run king.

Judge crushed home run No. 62 on the season to lead off Tuesday night’s game against Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco at Globe Life Field. 62 tops the home run total of former Yankee Roger Maris, who hit 61 homers in 1961.

Here’s how the home run looked and sounded on the Yankees’ YES Network broadcast, with Michael Kay on the call:

And here’s the Yankees’ radio call of the homer, with John Sterling doing the play-by-play for WFAN:

NUMBER 62 TO SET THE NEW AMERICAN LEAGUE RECORD! Just think of it: three Yankee right fielders! THIS is Judgement Day! Case Closed! pic.twitter.com/gNR5A5T1Dm — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 5, 2022

How about how the Judge homer sounded on the opposing broadcast?

Here’s Dave Raymond with the call on the Rangers’ side for Bally Sports Southwest:

Jesus Tinoco is the answer to the trivia question pic.twitter.com/71ssgVxYOV — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) October 5, 2022

After ESPN chose to do live cut-ins over the last several days, even during college football games (which drew a lot of complaints and mocking from college football fans), the network did not do so for Judge’s No. 62 with E:60 airing.

It looks like ESPN did not break into E:60 to show Judge hitting 62, which should leave fans of CFB and other sports feel *really* insulted. — Morgan Wick (@morganwick) October 5, 2022

This is the Yankees’ 161st game, so Judge could add on to the home run total if he plays in game 162. He was removed after two plate appearances on Tuesday night.

Additionally, Judge still has a chance to win the AL Triple Crown, leading comfortably in home runs and runs batted in, and trailing the Minnesota Twins’ Luis Arráez by just five points in batting average (.316 for Arraez, .311 for Judge).

