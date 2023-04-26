The Chicago White Sox aren’t getting off to the start they wanted. Not after putting effort and monetary means into a roster that began its rebuild in 2016.

A former player of the team didn’t beat around the bush when inquiring about the team, asking its ace pitcher, Lance Lynn what could be to blame.

“As a White Sox fan, WTF is going on?” A.J. Pierzynski asked on ‘Foul Territory.’

Lynn offered a small smile.

“To be honest with you, we are in the midst of everybody learning a whole new way of going about things in this organization,” Lynn responded. The coaching staff and everything, and guys are taking the right steps. The problem is it hadn’t clicked — we’ve been in games against good teams and just didn’t finish them. Whether it’s not scoring at the end, losing in extras — things like that.”

The White Sox 7-17 record leaves a lot to be desired, but it’s been so bad, the team’s executive vice president Ken Williams said he was “concerned.”

A five-game losing streak and the names of Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks and Yoan Moncada on the injured list surely don’t help the situation.

“The process, the way of going about things, preparing — it’s on a whole new level here. It’s where we’re at right now. Guys that are literally trying all new things and learning on the fly,” Lynn added.

Lynn said there are teammates of his who aren’t playing up to their caliber.

The team’s collective 5.44 ERA is the 28th worst in the league with their .235 average ranked 20th overall.

While manager Pedro Grifol knows these things happen during a season, he mirrors what Williams said: They’re all holding themselves accountable to the down dive. Especially Lynn.

Pierzynski spent eight seasons with the White Sox, so the passion behind his question appeared valid.

“Me being number one,” he said. “I haven’t thrown the ball well, I’ve thrown the ball like s–t to be honest with you. I’ve had a couple decent outings, but for the most part, I’ve been myself so far. That’s got to change, too — start pitching a little better, going deeper into games, giving our bullpen a break because we’re absolutely abusing our bullpen in too many situations … ”

This season, Lynn, a two-time All-Star, is boasting a 7.52 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.

