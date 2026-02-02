Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

With pitchers and catchers just days away from reporting, several MLB franchises find themselves facing uncertainty with regard to their media rights deals.

And with Main Street Sports Group seemingly on the verge of bankruptcy, six teams have decided to depart from the RSN, according to Puck’s John Ourand.

Main Street Sports execs have told folks that they plan to produce NBA and NHL games through the regular season. — John Ourand (@Ourand_Puck) February 2, 2026

Per Ourand, the Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds have each opted to leave Main Street Sports Group, taking their media rights in-house with MLB. The three remaining teams with Main Street Sports deals — the Detroit Tigers, Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels — have yet to decide how they will handle their respective media rights as the 2026 season approaches.

While significant, it was hardly unexpected that the majority of teams under contract with Main Street Sports Group would part ways with the FanDuel Sports Network operator. With DAZN’s attempt to purchase the RSN group falling apart, Sports Business Journal’s Tom Friend reports that Main Street Sports Group could file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy as early as next week, which would ultimately lead to the liquidation of the company.

As for its non-MLB assets, Ourand reports that Main Street Sports Group executives have recently insisted that they still plan to produce NBA and NHL broadcasts throughout the remainder of their ongoing regular seasons. The timing of that report likely isn’t coincidental, as the official opt-outs from the MLB teams could make it more feasible that Main Street will be able to fulfill its payments to its NBA and NHL franchises.

Moving forward, it will certainly be worth monitoring what the Tigers, Braves and Angels do from here, although it’s hard to imagine an outcome in which they stick with Main Street Sports. As for MLB, Monday’s news means that the league now possesses the media rights of 13 of its teams, a number that could very well grow in the days to come.