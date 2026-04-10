The 2026 Major League Baseball season is now in full swing, and we’ve been able to get a look at the primary local broadcast for each team, as well as the national broadcasts.

MLB reached three-year media rights agreements with NBC Sports (NBC, Peacock, NBCSN) and Netflix to join Fox Sports (Fox, FS1), ESPN (including ABC), TNT Sports (TBS), Apple, and MLB Network as national television outlets for carrying games.

Here, we’ll share examples of what the scorebug looks like for each primary team broadcast and the national broadcasts. The Netflix and NESN (Boston Red Sox) scorebugs have already gotten attention in recent weeks, and below, you can see them compared to the others, including the new BravesVision broadcast that is owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves.

Broadcasts for a whopping 14 MLB teams are now produced and distributed by MLB Local Media. So, 14 of the scorebugs look exactly the same.

Here’s a look at the 2026 MLB broadcaster scorebugs:

MLB Local Broadcasts

Arizona Diamondbacks (DBACKS.TV; MLB Local Media)

Athletics (NBC Sports California)

Atlanta Braves (BravesVision)

Baltimore Orioles (MASN)

Boston Red Sox (NESN)

Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network)

Chicago White Sox (CHSN)

Cincinnati Reds (Reds.TV; MLB Local Media)

Cleveland Guardians (CLEGuardians.TV; MLB Local Media)

Colorado Rockies (Rockies.TV; MLB Local Media)

Detroit Tigers (Detroit SportsNet; MLB Local Media)

Houston Astros (Space City Home Network)

Kansas City Royals (Royals.TV; MLB Local Media)

Los Angeles Angels (FanDuel Sports Network West)

Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

Miami Marlins (Marlins.TV; MLB Local Media)

Milwaukee Brewers (Brewers.TV; MLB Local Media)

Minnesota Twins (Twins.TV; MLB Local Media)

New York Mets (SNY)

New York Yankees (YES Network)

Philadelphia Phillies (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Pittsburgh Pirates (SportsNet Pittsburgh)

San Diego Padres (Padres.TV; MLB Local Media)

San Francisco Giants (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Seattle Mariners (Mariners.TV; MLB Local Media)

St. Louis Cardinals (Cardinals.TV; MLB Local Media)

Tampa Bay Rays (Rays.TV; MLB Local Media)

Texas Rangers (Rangers Sports Network)

Toronto Blue Jays (Sportsnet)

Washington Nationals (Nationals.TV; MLB Local Media)

MLB National Broadcasts

Apple TV

ESPN

Fox

FS1 (Fox Sports)

MLB Network

NBC

Netflix

Peacock/NBCSN (NBC Sports)

TBS (TNT Sports)