A graphic showing off some of the television broadcast scorebugs from the 2026 MLB season.
By Matt Clapp on

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is now in full swing, and we’ve been able to get a look at the primary local broadcast for each team, as well as the national broadcasts.

MLB reached three-year media rights agreements with NBC Sports (NBC, Peacock, NBCSN) and Netflix to join Fox Sports (Fox, FS1), ESPN (including ABC), TNT Sports (TBS), Apple, and MLB Network as national television outlets for carrying games.

Here, we’ll share examples of what the scorebug looks like for each primary team broadcast and the national broadcasts. The Netflix and NESN (Boston Red Sox) scorebugs have already gotten attention in recent weeks, and below, you can see them compared to the others, including the new BravesVision broadcast that is owned and operated by the Atlanta Braves.

Broadcasts for a whopping 14 MLB teams are now produced and distributed by MLB Local Media. So, 14 of the scorebugs look exactly the same.

Here’s a look at the 2026 MLB broadcaster scorebugs:

MLB Local Broadcasts

Arizona Diamondbacks (DBACKS.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Arizona Diamondbacks broadcast on Dbacks.TV in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Athletics (NBC Sports California)

The Athletics broadcast on NBC Sports California in 2026. Credit: NBC Sports California

Atlanta Braves (BravesVision)

The Atlanta Braves broadcast on BravesVision in 2026. Credit: BravesVision

Baltimore Orioles (MASN)

The Baltimore Orioles broadcast in 2026. Credit: MASN

Boston Red Sox (NESN)

The Boston Red Sox broadcast in 2026. Credit: NESN

Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network)

The Chicago Cubs broadcast in 2026. Credit: Marquee Sports Network

Chicago White Sox (CHSN)

The Chicago White Sox broadcast in 2026. Credit: CHSN

Cincinnati Reds (Reds.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Cincinnati Reds broadcast on Reds.TV in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Cleveland Guardians (CLEGuardians.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Cleveland Guardians broadcast on CLEGuardians.TV in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Colorado Rockies (Rockies.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Colorado Rockies broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Detroit Tigers (Detroit SportsNet; MLB Local Media)

The Detroit Tigers broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Houston Astros (Space City Home Network)

The Houston Astros broadcast in 2026. Credit: Space City Home Network

Kansas City Royals (Royals.TV; MLB Local Media)

Los Angeles Angels (FanDuel Sports Network West)

The Los Angeles Angels broadcast in 2026. Credit: FanDuel Sports Network West

Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA)

The Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast in 2026. Credit: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Miami Marlins (Marlins.TV; MLB Local Media)

The 2026 Miami Marlins broadcast. Credit: MLB Local Media

Milwaukee Brewers (Brewers.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Milwaukee Brewers broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Minnesota Twins (Twins.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Minnesota Twins broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

New York Mets (SNY)

The New York Mets broadcast in 2026. Credit: SNY

New York Yankees (YES Network)

The New York Yankees broadcast in 2026. Credit: YES Network

Philadelphia Phillies (NBC Sports Philadelphia)

The Philadelphia Phillies broadcast in 2026. Credit: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Pittsburgh Pirates (SportsNet Pittsburgh)

The Pittsburgh Pirates broadcast in 2026. Credit: SportsNet Pittsburgh

San Diego Padres (Padres.TV; MLB Local Media)

The San Diego Padres broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

San Francisco Giants (NBC Sports Bay Area)

The San Francisco Giants broadcast in 2026. Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area

Seattle Mariners (Mariners.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Seattle Mariners broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

St. Louis Cardinals (Cardinals.TV; MLB Local Media)

The St. Louis Cardinals broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Tampa Bay Rays (Rays.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Tampa Bay Rays broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

Texas Rangers (Rangers Sports Network)

The Texas Rangers broadcast in 2026. Credit: Rangers Sports Network

Toronto Blue Jays (Sportsnet)

The Toronto Blue Jays broadcast in 2026. Credit: Sportsnet

Washington Nationals (Nationals.TV; MLB Local Media)

The Washington Nationals broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Local Media

MLB National Broadcasts

Apple TV

The Apple TV MLB broadcast in 2026. Credit: Apple TV

ESPN

An ESPN MLB spring training broadcast in 2026. Credit: ESPN

Fox

A 2026 Fox MLB broadcast. Credit: Fox

FS1 (Fox Sports)

An FS1 MLB broadcast in 2026. Credit: Fox Sports

MLB Network

An MLB Network broadcast in 2026. Credit: MLB Network

NBC

An NBC MLB broadcast on MLB Opening Day in 2026. Credit: NBC

Netflix

The Netflix MLB broadcast on Opening Night. Credit: Netflix

Peacock/NBCSN (NBC Sports)

A Peacock MLB broadcast in 2026. Credit: NBC Sports

TBS (TNT Sports)

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp