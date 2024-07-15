Broadcaster cards Credit: Topps Topps has produced a limited set of cards featuring autographs from some of baseball’s top commentators and reporters
MLBBy Arthur Weinstein on

Baseball card collectors love to chase limited edition cards. Autographed cards are among the most popular, so to that end, Topps has introduced a special set for 2024 Topps Chrome.

Fans can chase autographed cards from some of the biggest names in baseball. No, not Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, or red-hot newcomer Paul Skenes.

We’re talking Joe Buck, Gary Cohen, Michael Kay, Buster Olney, Don Orsillo, Ken Rosenthal and Ryan Ruocco.

That’s right, those announcers are featured in Topps Seamhead Signatures set, with on-card autographs.

Several broadcasters checked in on X to share their excitement.

“So cool to be a part of this set!!!” Buck posted.


“So excited to be a part of this series!” Kay posted.


Olney said he was honored.

“What a cool honor to be a part of this. From collecting cards as a kid to signing them,” Olney posted on X.


It’s hard to argue that baseball fans would rather pull an announcer autograph card than, say a special Skenes rookie card. But it’s a fun idea by Topps, although some fans begged to differ.


[Topps]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein