Topps has produced a limited set of cards featuring autographs from some of baseball’s top commentators and reporters

Baseball card collectors love to chase limited edition cards. Autographed cards are among the most popular, so to that end, Topps has introduced a special set for 2024 Topps Chrome.

Fans can chase autographed cards from some of the biggest names in baseball. No, not Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, or red-hot newcomer Paul Skenes.

We’re talking Joe Buck, Gary Cohen, Michael Kay, Buster Olney, Don Orsillo, Ken Rosenthal and Ryan Ruocco.

That’s right, those announcers are featured in Topps Seamhead Signatures set, with on-card autographs.

𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗨𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗚: Seamhead Signatures A brand new set for 2024 Topps Chrome, Seamhead Signatures features on-card autographs of some of baseball’s greatest commentators, reporters, & more. The set includes autographs of:

– Buster Olney

– Don Orsillo

– Gary Cohen

– Joe… pic.twitter.com/Gg3S8N3Xgq — Topps (@Topps) July 14, 2024

Several broadcasters checked in on X to share their excitement.

“So cool to be a part of this set!!!” Buck posted.

So cool to be a part of this set!!! Thank you to @Topps https://t.co/HQ3wuaZuq4 — Joe Buck (@Buck) July 15, 2024



“So excited to be a part of this series!” Kay posted.

So excited to be a part of this series! https://t.co/v8Uq54z90c pic.twitter.com/1yYUSuRk3i — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 14, 2024



Olney said he was honored.

“What a cool honor to be a part of this. From collecting cards as a kid to signing them,” Olney posted on X.

What a cool honor to be a part of this. From collecting cards as a kid to signing them. https://t.co/65roOUQTRO — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 14, 2024



It’s hard to argue that baseball fans would rather pull an announcer autograph card than, say a special Skenes rookie card. But it’s a fun idea by Topps, although some fans begged to differ.

I’m may be alone but I think these are so cool. https://t.co/7T169wL4il — Ben Russo (@Ben_Russo) July 14, 2024

Lol, this has to be one of the worst marketing selling points for a box of cards. What has happened to Topps!!! — BwcDeals (@BwcDeals) July 14, 2024

I disagree. There’s a definite nostalgia when it comes to the sounds of the games. Isn’t there that familiar sound of a game that you look for? When you hear someone else calling a game aren’t you saying that guy is no __________. I have a couple of PBP autos that I cherish. — Steve Thompson (@BaldEagle361) July 14, 2024

I’d be pretty pissed if this were my “hit”. https://t.co/QJn4Emqld8 — Bears. Beets. Baseball Cards. (@CollectorBen201) July 15, 2024

man a Joe Buck auto would be dope! https://t.co/shIORxgOpc — Joe Fazoots (@ohfazoots) July 14, 2024



