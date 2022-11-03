The Houston Astros threw just the third no-hitter in MLB Postseason history on Wednesday, the second in the World Series, and the audience was paying attention.

The Astros’ 5-0 win over the Phillies in Game 4 drew 11.809 million viewers on Fox, the best mark of the series. It’s also the best audience for a Game 4 since 2018, when Red Sox-Dodgers drew 13.563 million viewers.

For a comparison, the 2019 Nationals-Astros World Series averaged 10.219 million for its Game 4, while the pandemic series between the Dodgers and Rays drew a record low 9.332 million for its Game 4. Last year, Braves-Astros picked up 10.511 million viewers.

Through four games, this year’s Fall Classic is averaging 11.31 million viewers. That’s up from both 2020 (8.91 million) and 2021 (10.71 million), but still down from 2019 through four games (11.64 million).

Game 5 is Thursday night and, as has been driven through all of our heads since the rainout on Monday, will go head to head with the Eagles and Texans on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. Given what viewership for TNF has looked like over the last month, I’d expect the World Series to win that head to head matchup, but this game not being a potential clincher probably helps football out a tad bit (not that it needs much of a boost).

Houston’s win on Wednesday also ensures we’ll get a Game 6, and probably solidifies this year’s Series as the most watched since 2019. To surpass 2019, and maybe even 2018 (which only went five games), we’ll need a seventh game, though I don’t think it’ll get to 2019’s marks given the comparative struggles in the first three games.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily]