Credit: CHSN

The Chicago White Sox leaned into the nostalgia on Tuesday night as they hosted the Atlanta Braves, bringing legendary sportscaster Bob Costas into the broadcast booth alongside color commentator Steve Stone for a 1980s-themed throwback broadcast, the first of two such experiences CHSN has planned for this summer.

The broadcast, featuring a graphics package that brought back the vintage 1980s feel, had everything from a retro scorebug to a fun lineup read from Sox manager Will Venable. The game opened with Stone and Connor McKnight on the call, with Costas replacing McKnight for play-by-play duties at the top of the third inning and immediately poking fun at Stone’s retro pinstriped suit jacket.

Costas retired from play-by-play after the 2024 ALDS, feeling that his performance did not meet his own standards during the Yankees-Royals series, but was the perfect pairing for Stone on throwback night in the South Side, with the on-field action providing plenty of opportunity for fans to reminisce on Costas’s heyday in the booth.

The White Sox are doing an 80s themed broadcast tonight and it’s perfect pic.twitter.com/2sWx5GFUBC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2026

The Baseball Gods were determined to make sure it was a memorable night for Costas. After an early 4-0 deficit, the White Sox clawed back to force extras. Down 5-4 in the bottom of the 10th inning, Chicago’s top position-player prospect, Braden Montgomery, stepped up to the plate in his major-league debut with two outs and etched himself into White Sox lore forever.

BRADEN MONTGOMERY WALK-OFF HOME RUN IN HIS MLB DEBUT 😱 What a moment for the rookie 👏 pic.twitter.com/dlzlO3qOvv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2026

“It is back near the wall. It is over the wall! For a game-winning home run! Talk about drama! Talk about theater!” Costas exclaimed.

“What a ball game, and what a major league debut for Montgomery,” Stone added. “Braden Montgomery, remember the name.”

From Montgomery becoming just the fifth major leaguer to hit a walk-off home run in his debut to having a legend like Costas on the call, fans loved every minute of the broadcast.

Your first game in the Majors and you hit a walk off HR against the best team in the league with your family in the crowd and Bob Costas on the call. You can’t even dream that! — JPD🐻⬇️ (@BeardownMF) June 10, 2026

The White Sox broadcast doing 1980s throwback night with Bob Costas in the booth WHILE ROCKING 1980s TELEVISION GRAPHICS is absolutely everything I need right now https://t.co/xsBQMwQu82 pic.twitter.com/VTakDkIgmw — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) June 10, 2026

CHSN is bringing me back to 1983. I was in law school, 3L, here at Northwestern. The White Sox made the post-season that year. First time a Chicago baseball team had made the post season since 1959, the year I was born. This team — the Chicago White Sox— is dear to me.⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gM8B0MLSwh — Steve Berlin (@EthicsSteve) June 10, 2026

@whitesox can we keep the 80’s themed score bug the rest of the season? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EaUSCQTPcc — Jack O’Keefe (@jpokeefe1s) June 10, 2026

On Tuesday, Stone took to X and reflected on the memorable night.

“I loved every minute of our broadcast last night. Who knew that during our 80s retrospective a great game would breakout. A lot of people worked very hard to put it together. Bob Costas was a pleasure to work with and Connor McKnight helped set the stage. SOX are a half game out.”

Something magical is happening on the South Side of Chicago.