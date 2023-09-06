An illustration of the Mets’ private plane Yankees’ president Randy Levine allegedly defiled.

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Wednesday and, inspired by a viral video of a plane being grounded over fecal waste, told a story of the time he experienced something similar with New York Yankees president Randy Levine.

Samson and Levine were aboard former New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon’s private plane on the way to the owners’ meetings, luxuriating in the comfort and catering. Then, Levine violated what Samson called the unwritten rule of private planes: “You don’t drop a deuce.”

“Randy Levine stands up, he walks to the back. Normal. We assume it’s to go pee-pee. He goes to the back, a minute passes, five minutes pass,” Samson explained. “On the eighth minute … all of a sudden through the vents, instead of air conditioning, comes a stench that smells like we ran over a sewer pipe.”

Worst of all, Levine tried to deny his role in stinking up the plane.

“All of a sudden, Randy Levine, in minute nine, opens the door and out comes this smell. And he looks and says ‘That wasn’t me,'” Samson said. “The entire plane knew he had just taken the smelliest crap, and the result was Fred said ‘You are banished.'”

Wilpon denied the Yankees transportation to the MLB meetings for nearly a decade following, Samson said.

“It was the grossest, most unbelievable violation,” he added.

While Samson has left MLB and can spin a tale like this into content, Levine still works for the Yankees. What was private is now public, just like what happened when Levine swung open that door on Wilpon’s plane.

