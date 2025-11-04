Screen grab: ‘Football America!’

Considering the nature of his own reporting, Pablo Torre understands why anonymous sources are sometimes necessary.

But when it comes to the type of sports transactions that typically fill our social media feeds, the Meadowlark Media host is less convinced.

Appearing on Football America!, Torre discussed the state of sports journalism with Dave Dameshek. And after the show’s host brought up how many “newsbreakers” constantly complain about the 24/7 news cycle and living life with multiple cell phones, the Pablo Torre Finds Out host couldn’t help but roll his eyes.

“I think that on some level, the word ‘newsbreaker’ is a vocabulary word we’ve just got to change,” Torre said. “Like is this actually news? Are you actually breaking it? Are you being fed this by an agent or by a league source? And, by the way, if you’re going to use an anonymous source, that’s cool, so do I. I do think it’s worth sort of wondering why do you need to use this? I think there’s some justification, perhaps, if there is some threat to someone’s security or the sensitivity of an investigation.

“I think anonymous sources are incredible important. But the whole idea of, ‘league source tells me that sixth man on the Minnesota Timberwolves is going to get a contract extension,’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think we need to Deep Throat this one.’ I think you might even be able to say who’s telling you this and why in a way that is perhaps inconvenient for the theater of news as opposed to the actual breaking of it.”

Torre certainly isn’t the first person to question the mystique surrounding the sports newsbreaker complex and whether most of it is just for show. Clearly, teams and/or players and agents have their reasons for not wanting to attach their names to certain reports, but it’s also fair to wonder why reporters are more than happy to play along.

Ultimately, the answer may very well be that if they weren’t willing to do so, the information would merely be passed along to someone else who would. And it also doesn’t hurt that using anonymous sources as opposed to named ones only adds to the intrigue of what’s being reported, regardless of how intriguing the actual news is.