Earlier this week, Nick Wright declared that he doesn’t believe he has a beef with Pablo Torre. But Torre sees things a little differently, which he detailed publicly on Friday’s edition of Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Back in January, the cast of FS1’s First Things First, including Torre’s self-proclaimed “Frenemy” Nick Wright, appeared on Torre’s show to discuss their worst takes of the year. And recently, Torre was asked on social media when Wright may potentially appear on his show next.

In response to this, Torre detailed how he had invited Wright back onto the show, and that his only explanation as to why he hasn’t agreed to come back is that he is “ducking” him.

I’ve invited @getnickwright back onto @pablofindsout, so my only available conclusion is that he’s been ducking us. Would like to find out why. The offer stands! https://t.co/AwIJglHnyg — Pablo Torre 🕳️ (@PabloTorre) May 25, 2025

As for why Wright may not want to return to Pablo Torre Finds Out, he didn’t exactly sound thrilled about how his last appearance went, which he described during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show on Wednesday.

“Like, ‘Buddy, this is costing me money and it’s a lot of time,’ and I’ll be honest,” Wright said. “I thought it was fine. I didn’t think we were going to win any Peabodys ourselves with that, ‘Hey Nick, here’s your bad takes of the last year – defend them’ pod, so I don’t think it’s a beef. I didn’t know that I was a recurring guest like you see certain people on TV shows, so that’s all it was.”

Whether Wright wants to return to Pablo Torre Finds Out in the future or not, it doesn’t sound like he will even have the choice in the matter moving forward. On Friday’s edition of Torre’s show where he was joined by Mina Kimes and David Dennis, Torre declared that Wright is officially “banned” from the show.

“I am now banning officially Nick Wright,” said Torre. “I just want to say f*ck you, Nick Wright. You are off the show. We can get into that at a separate time.”

As for why Torre has had this change of heart, it is seemingly due to how Wright spoke about his friend and fellow media personality Mina Kimes recently, which Kimes herself addressed as well.

“Well, Mina, it’s because he did this to you today,” said Torre before showing a clip of Wright talking about how NFL Live won a Sports Emmy for the best studio show over First Things First.

“Nick Wright has been trying to do this whole rivalry thing with me for four or five years,” said Mina Kimes. “And, honestly, it’s like… I don’t know, what is a good comp?”

“It’s giving Kobe-stopper, Ruben Patterson-era Kobe stopper,” said Dennis. “That’s what I’m getting for it.”

“I saw a tweet when Brock Purdy signed his contract that was like ‘Brock Purdy rivals Josh Allen.’ And like, maybe that’s (a good comparison),” added Kimes. “Brock Purdy is great. Nick (Wright) is great. But come on, let’s get real here.”

“Both Mr. Irrelevant, I dare say,” Torre added.

You can never really tell how serious beefs between media personalities truly are. But typically, you don’t see f-bombs flying like we saw from Torre unless there is some serious underlying animosity there. So chances are, we won’t be seeing Wright and Torre collaborating on many projects anytime soon.