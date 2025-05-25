Credit: Pablo Torre Finds Out

The story of North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick and 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson has captivated (or frustrated) sports fans over the last month. With all due respect to The Sports Gossip Show, Pablo Torre has emerged as the central source of information to help make sense of it.

The Meadowlark Media host and his show, Pablo Torre Finds Out, have positioned themselves as the investigative journalists of our time, at least when it comes to this story. There were already plenty of twists and turns surrounding Belichick’s and Hudson’s relationship and how it might impact his career and the North Carolina football team when Torre dropped a bombshell report full of wild revelations.

Afterward, Belichick went on the offensive with a media blitz to try and tamp down speculation. At the same time, Hudson reshared complaints about Torre’s reporting on X. Meanwhile, Torre continued to drop new nuggets every few days.

Torre might have made his pièce de résistance last week when he tracked down new Bill Belichick Ring camera footage. Torre found the New England-area Airbnb where one of the infamous Belichick Ring camera videos was filmed. He also recreated the scene at the same property and spoke with the home’s owners.

This latest report finally caused Hudson to respond. On X, she asked Airbnb how they would feel about owners publicly distributing security footage and tenant information during their stay. And in a since-deleted Instagram post, she called Torre’s reporting “factually incorrect, slanderous, defamatory, and targeted” and urged people to stop giving this “reporter” any credibility.

Torre responded to Hudson’s claims Sunday morning, writing on X that he found it “bizarrely appropriate, at this point, that Jordon Hudson would post this and then very quickly delete it,” adding, “I stand by our reporting and the episodes we published.”

I find it bizarrely appropriate, at this point, that Jordon Hudson would post this and then very quickly delete it. But to be perfectly clear: I stand by our reporting and the episodes we published. @pablofindsout pic.twitter.com/d19AtkB0KC — Pablo Torre 🕳️ (@PabloTorre) May 25, 2025

If Torre and his show have made anything clear at this point, it’s that they are fully committed to continuing reporting on this story. Hudson has a right to defend herself and speak to what she perceives as falsehoods, but this is a bear that doesn’t need much poking at this point.