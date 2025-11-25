Graphic via Liam McGuire

Jordon Hudson made headlines this past weekend when she suggested she was planning on suing Pablo Torre.

But while it remains to be seen whether Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend will actually file a lawsuit, the two are already stating their cases in the court of public opinion.

That included Hudson revealing the basis of her lawsuit, which stems from an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out in which the Meadowlark Media host revealed that the former Bridgewater State cheerleader’s birthday was written incorrectly in a North Carolina directory. According to a screenshot provided by Hudson, the directory only misidentified her as being a year older than she actually is because a UNC staffer made an incorrect assumption and not because she was trying to shrink the age gap between herself and the 73-year-old Belichick.

One of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports about me by Pablo Torre. I did not fill out any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory. https://t.co/1igolSuOZW pic.twitter.com/I0LrhUaz6r — Jordon Hudson (@Jordonbella) November 24, 2025

Rather than waiting for his day in court to dispute the claim, Torre took to social media to offer a public rebuttal. Calling attention to an apparent visual distortion in one of the messages when you adjust the exposure, the ex-ESPN writer and personality seemingly indicated that the screenshot had been doctored by Adobe Photoshop — a callback to some of his previous reporting regarding Hudson.

Hi Jordon: Any idea why your screenshot looks like this after you adjust the exposure and highlights? (@JohnnyBlan57495, who provided the below video, was asking about Adobe Photoshop.) Thanks,

Pablo https://t.co/3BohNptoLj pic.twitter.com/pop8khwZqI — Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) November 25, 2025

Roughly 19 hours, Hudson responded with an apparent denial. Sharing a video screen recording of the same messages, the Miss Maine contestant attempted to prove the messages were authentic, with Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” conspicuously playing on the screen.

As for the rest of the evidence that Hudson alluded to, that has yet to be made public. In any event, both Torre and Meadowlark Media have already made it clear they’d welcome the opportunity to fight her claims, whether it be in a courthouse or on social media.