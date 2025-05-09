Screen grab: CBS

While the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson had already been receiving plenty of attention, it took on a life of its own with five words: “We’re not talking about this.”

That’s what Hudson had said while interrupting Belichick’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning, shutting down a question from Tony Dokoupil about how the couple first met. The moment resulted in a slew of revelations regarding Hudson’s role in the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s life and the North Carolina program, while also fueling speculation about why she didn’t want him to answer how they met.

Pablo Torre has a theory.

On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the show’s host did a deep dive on the Belichick-Hudson relationship, including the revelation that the 24-year-old has been banned from the Tar Heels’ football facility (which UNC has since denied) And in doing so, Torre also offered a potential explanation for why the idea of Belichick revealing how they met during a nationally televised interview might have made her so skittish.

After all, it had seemingly been common knowledge that Hudson and Belichick met during a flight that took place in February 2021. Torre, however, also noted information that he obtained from a UNC source revealing that the former Bridgewater State cheerleader had listed her birthday as being in April 2000 on a school document despite all indications being that she was born a year later.

What does that have to do with how her and Belichick met? Torre pieced together a timeline indicating that she was 19-years-old at the time of her and Belichick’s chance encounter on the 2021 flight. And he then connected that to his evidence that Hudson has seemingly taken steps to obfuscate her age.

“The detail I want to call your attention to, just for the timeline, is how old she says she is,” Torre said after presenting a clip from last year’s Miss Maine pageant, which Hudson participated in. “This pageant was March 2024. So deductive logic time: she is 22 in March 2024. So in February 2021 when they met on that flight, using the powers of deductive logic, Jordon Hudson would then need to be… 19-years-old. Bill Belichick was about to turn 69, I believe.”

While Torre noted that 19 still would have put Hudson past the legal age of consent, he and co-hosts Katie Nolan and Michael Cruz Kayne appeared to be in agreement that the optics weren’t great. And when factoring in the information that he obtained about the UNC document, it’s fair to wonder whether the couple has been attempting to prevent others from catching on that they first met when she was technically still a teenager.

“We know, based on a preponderance of evidence, that her actual birthday is April 2001,” Torre said.

“So it seems like the reason she’s so sensitive about the book thing is they didn’t think through the fact that he was clearly talking to a 19-year-old,” Nolan said. “And now they’re trying to cover that up.”

“I believe that is a lot closer to what might be the Occam’s Razor of why,” Torre concurred.

Ultimately, we may never know why Hudson didn’t want Belichick to publicly answer how they first met. But if we do find out, it likely won’t be from the couple itself, which appears to be deploying a new PR strategy since last week’s debacle.