Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

It’s been a roller coaster in recent months for Meadowlark Media, the sports media company co-founded by Dan Le Batard and former ESPN president John Skipper. The company has faced several high-profile changes, including the exit of Skipper himself. And it has faced growing uncertainty with its DraftKings licensing deal expiring.

However, according to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports, Meadowlark Media has secured its future thanks to a new deal with DraftKings. The Miami Herald’s Greg Cote — who appears as a regular co-host on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — later reported that “the deal is expected to be for three years and more than $50 million, the amount of the previous contract.”

Le Batard had been open and honest about the uncertainty facing his company with the licensing deal coming to a close. And although there were reports that talks were moving forward, it did not seem to be a sure thing. That coincided with Skipper departing and several Meadowlark mainstays either taking new roles or pulling back on their appearances, like with his longtime co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner.

Meadowlark Media and DraftKings are staying in business together. The companies have completed a new deal, sources told Front Office Sports. The arrangement will see DraftKings sponsor several of Meadowlark’s primary shows, including The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, South Beach Sessions (Le Batard’s longform interview show), and Nothing Personal with David Samson (the daily sports business show from the former Marlins president). In addition to sponsoring the shows, DraftKings will be overseeing its ad sales and distribution.

What is also interesting is that the Meadowlark Media show that has made the most headlines in recent weeks, Pablo Torre Finds Out, will reportedly pursue its own licensing deal separate from DraftKings, even though it will stay under the company umbrella. Stugotz’s show God Bless Football will be independent.

DraftKings has been partnered with Meadowlark since 2021 when the company launched. Given all of the changes that have happened in recent months, it may be a more streamlined version of the outlet than we have seen in years past. But at least it will be one that appears to have its future secured thanks to this new DraftKings deal.