In her debut show as part of a new deal with Meadowlark Media, NFL analyst Mina Kimes conquered the crew’s pranks and delivered the fastest football analysis you will ever hear.

After a genuine hiccup in her first segment on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Kimes got mixed up on timing. The crew pounced and began tossing her questions then mixing in various time signals.

Le Batard attempted to bring Kimes into the dicey waters of Miami Dolphins discussion before producer Chris Cote showed her a 10-second sign.

“You can’t trick me,” Kimes said, before getting completely tricked.

We asked @minakimes her thoughts on the Dolphins but @__ChrisCote then told her she had 10 seconds left in the segment. And then five minutes. And then held up a sign that said "WRAP"…. All while she was furiously trying to deliver football analysis. ?? (listen to the end at… pic.twitter.com/4VL3m6l0Co — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 16, 2023

After Kimes agreed to just answer the question succinctly, Kimes was again interrupted:

“Five minutes now? Are you just putting up random numbers to mess with me? Are we even on air anymore?”

Cote responded there were actually two minutes left, and Kimes went back to her analysis.

From that point on, Kimes unleashed about 30 seconds of deep Dolphins talk at 3x speed, a truly impressive feat. The crew responded with a big round of applause.

Prior to leaving for maternity leave in late September, Kimes signed a new deal to remain at ESPN. She continues to appear on NFL Live and host an Omaha-coproduced podcast on the NFL. Kimes also joined Meadowlark Media, where she will appear for a weekly segment on Le Batard.

Kimes also periodically joins Pablo Torre Finds Out at Meadowlark.

There’s nothing like a Dolphins take speed round to get the wheels working again after having a child.

