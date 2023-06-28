Photo Credit: LeBatardShow

Michael Schur has no interest in interacting with David Samson.

Schur is a massive sports fan himself. He was Ken Tremendous on the Fire Joe Morgan blog (which explains why that’s his Twitter handle). He’s also become a regular on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, as well as various other Meadowlark Media ventures.

Though the two have never met until now, Schur does not like Samson, who is a regular Le Batard Show contributor and has his own Meadowlark show now. As Le Batard explained it, Schur does not like Samson because he believes the former Miami Marlins president serves as a “shill” for the ownership class. Though, Samson was not happy that Le Batard insinuated as much during a recent episode of the Le Batard Show.

Today on the show: An absolutely explosive back-and-forth between @KenTremendous and @DavidPSamson that ended with @jeremytache cowered in a corner, face buried in his hands, mortified. Full segment here: https://t.co/IFM2vVp2iL pic.twitter.com/DIksAUkssF — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) June 27, 2023

“I don’t. I actually just tell the truth,” Samson said. “And the fact is, Mike, what’s funny about you is that you’re so interested in your opinion and what you say, that you’re not even willing to hear. I’m willing to be wrong when you make points that are correct. You’re not even willing to hear things that I’m saying.”

Samson has attempted to extend an olive branch to Schur, the creator of shows like Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place. Instead, Schur, who was also an executive producer and starred as Mose Schrute on The Office, elected to block Samson’s phone number instead.

Samson has often come to the defense of Miami Heat owner Mickey Arison, who he claims loses money every year, saying the expenses of running the team are greater than the revenue. Samson argued that this is the case with the majority of sports teams before Schur cut him off, entirely disagreeing with that point.

“So when you say they lost money, you’re just being lawyerly, legalistic and you’re shilling for the ownership class by claiming that that’s an actual loss,” Schur said. “It’s not an actual loss in no way, shape or form. They manipulate the way that they report income and revenue and appreciation and depreciation to get to the point where they can claim on paper, ‘Oh, we lost $3 million this year.’

“And by the way, you of all people should know this because when Deadspin reported out the finances of Major League teams, the Marlins, the [Texas] Rangers, and a bunch of other teams. You specifically were caught misleading about the amount of money that the Marlins had made. You’re in that article.”

Samson then accused Schur of holding the segment hostage without allowing him to respond.

“I know exactly what you’re talking about, but you’re not telling the truth,” Samson told Schur. “And you’re using sources that are not accurate.”

Both Schur and Samson have been noted to rant for effect, but this seems to go beyond that. This was more than a disagreement, as Samson began to raise his voice and accuse Schur of being misinformed. Schur does not like Samson, that’s already been established. But it sure seems like Samson is beginning to show a similar level of disdain.

“The Deadspin article showed you two years, two years of books. That’s it. That is not why we got public financing,” Samson said, as he began to wag his finger at Schur. “The overall claim is exactly what happened. That’s like saying that [former Miami Marlins owner] Jeffrey Loria took $1.2 billion and put it in his account. I want you to tell me that. Tell me he took $1.2 billion and put it in his account because that’s the kind of math you do.”

“What did he buy the team for?” Schur asked.

“Don’t answer a question with a question, because under your math, Mike, you’re saying that’s what he did, ” Samson sternly told Schur. “I will go every number with you, everyone. All you have to do is take my goddamn text and I’d love to go to lunch with you and show you the financials that I have. I can show you the exact wires.”

Schur will not be going to lunch with Samson. And Samson refused to answer how much Loria paid for the Marlins, Instead, he told Schur to ask a better question.

“I don’t want to do it anymore, Dan,” Samson said. “And Mike, I hope that we continue to do some content, but I would just like to help you. It’s like me telling you how to do a hit show. Would you show me what a hit show is? Because you’re the one who’s an elitist. You have this position that we’re all evil because we want to make money. You, on the other hand, do all your shows for free. Thank God!”

This has the potential to be a great ongoing feud and just another added element to The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. Needless to say, we shouldn’t expect Schur and Samson to go on a picnic date and exchange texts anytime soon.

