A woman’s reaction to Senator Ted Cruz on the sideline at Texas A&M’s game Saturday has gone viral. Photo Credit: Lucy Rohden

By now, many people have seen the video of the woman in a Texas A&M hat standing on the sideline at Saturday’s game, making an exaggerated vomiting motion as she spied U.S. Senator Ted Cruz strolling past.

The woman’s name is Lucy Rohden, and if she looked vaguely familiar, it’s because she’s a rising sports media star who turned TikTok fame into a regular spot on the Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz show.

For those who haven’t seen it, here’s the video clip Rohden posted on her X account without comment Sunday.



The video quickly went viral, with over a million views and thousands of likes. Comments were overwhelmingly positive on Rohden’s X account, with one user hilariously noting, “Ah yes, I believe I read that in a medical journal. I think it was called the Ted Cruz reflex. Quite common actually.”

Even many Republicans in Texas lament the sight of Cruz at a sporting event, which often ends in the home team losing (and the Aggies lost to Notre Dame on Saturday, by the way).

However you feel about the politician, you have to appreciate Rohden’s comedic timing in the video. It’s the type of work that earned her a big TikTok following and landed her the gig with The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, where she also serves as a producer along with her on-screen work.

“I have one TV and then I have a little TV and then I have an iPad so I’d do three games at once…I really wouldn’t move that much. I wear compression socks so I don’t get blood clots.” – college football superfan @lucy_rohden walks us through a typical Saturday for her during… pic.twitter.com/rT835HiU8d — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 21, 2023



Earlier this year, Awful Announcing named Rohden one of its “Rising sports media stars of 2024.”

Yet, probably no one foresaw she would end up on a college football sideline doing a viral comedy video involving a prominent politician.

