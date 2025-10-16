Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.’

Thursday marked a somber day for Meadowlark Media, as longtime producer and on-air contributor to The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Billy Gil announced that he’s leaving the company.

In typical Le Batard Show fashion, the news was first made public by Miami Herald columnist and frequent co-host Greg Cote. According to Cote, Gil is taking a “mostly off-air management position at The Ringer,” where he’ll reunite with fellow former Le Batard Show producer Allyson Turner.

Thursday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz opened with Le Batard giving an emotional tribute to Gil, who had been a part of the show for the past 15 years. That decade-and-a-half has seen the Miami-based program make the move from local radio show to a cornerstone of ESPN Radio’s lineup before becoming Meadowlark Media’s flagship offering following Le Batard’s 2021 exit from the Worldwide Leader.

“I’m both happy and sad,” Le Batard said of Gil’s exit. “Sad because someone I care about deeply is going. Happy because someone I care about deeply is also growing. You have two choices when a surprise like this lands on you. You can be selfish and feel left behind. Or you can open your heart and rejoice in getting to see all that is up ahead.”

Le Batard also noted that “Billy both grew up with us and never grew up with us.” At one point, he became visibly emotional and choked up, as many on the show’s crew predicted will happen.

Gil — often known as “Guillermo” — has been a regular on-air presence for nearly a decade, garnering a cult following as a part of of the show’s “Shipping Container” of producers thanks to his dry sense of humor and ability to play it both straight and silly. He was previously the co-host of Jon “Stugotz” Weiner’s God Bless Football podcast, which is no longer under the Meadowlark Media banner.

Gil’s departure comes amid a year of changes on the Le Batard Show, which has included Weiner taking a reduced role and producers Jessica Smetana and Lucy Rohden no longer having regular presences on the program after leaving Miami. Earlier this year, Meadowlark signed a new distribution deal with DraftKings, while Stugotz recently launched two new independent shows sponsored by FanDuel.