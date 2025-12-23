Photo Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Despite his name still being on the show, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner hasn’t appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz since July.

And with the Long Island native inking a new wide-ranging deal with Fox Sports Radio, questions are once again being raised regarding when — or if — he’ll ever return to Meadowlark Media’s flagship show.

But while Stugotz has remained cryptic regarding his Le Batard Show future, at least one program regular is under the impression he’ll be coming back. According to Miami Herald columnist/Le Batard guest host Greg Cote, Weiner remains a part of the show’s future, with plans in place for him to co-host nine episodes next month.

Whether those plans come to fruition remains to be seen.

After all, Stugotz previously shared that he had dates scheduled to return to The Dan Le Batard Show by the end of November, which never ultimately happened. While Weiner’s presence on the program has decreased in recent years, it’s been nonexistent for nearly five months now, during which time he’s launched his own podcast network, complete with a rival sponsor (Stugotz is partnered with FanDuel, while the Le Batard Show is tied to DraftKings).

All the while, Le Batard has remained publicly supportive of his longtime co-host, including in the aftermath of the Fox Sports Radio deal.

“Thrilled for him,” Le Batard told the Herald. “He wanted to build his own world, and he has. He’ll always be a sports radio giant.”

Stugotz, meanwhile, has remained more evasive regarding his future with Meadowlark, as best evidenced by him dodging a question from Sal Licata regarding the situation during last week’s episode of Stugotz and Co.

“I appreciate you asking me that. I, of course, know exactly what’s going on, exactly what’s happening,” he said. “And uh, I’ll share that when I feel like sharing it. How’s that?”

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Stugotz knew the Fox Sports Radio announcement was just around the corner and he didn’t want to say anything that would step on its toes. Still, his answer certainly raised plenty of eyebrows among the Le Batard Show fanbase, which has grown increasingly skeptical that he’ll ever be returning as an occasional presence as promised.

Based on Cote’s reporting, that still appears to be the plan. At this point, we already know he’ll be hosting his new show in January. Time will tell whether he’ll return to his old one as well.