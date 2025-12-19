Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Despite saying in October that he’d return to The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz within 30 to 45 days, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner still hasn’t made it back.

And he’s not interested in explaining why.

On Wednesday’s episode of Stugotz and Co., Sal Licata asked Stugotz directly about what’s going on with Le Batard.

“I appreciate you asking me that. I, of course, know exactly what’s going on, exactly what’s happening,” he said. “And uh, I’ll share that when I feel like sharing it. How’s that?”

.@stugotz790 is asked about Le Batard and almost answers pic.twitter.com/zozfCqUXDz — Mark (@lebatardshowfan) December 18, 2025

The YouTube cut of the episode jumps right before this exchange, so there may have been more that didn’t make it to air.

When Stugotz appeared on Wake Up Barstool in early October, he insisted he was still doing the show with Le Batard despite months of absence. He said he’d be back for “a bunch of shows” in the next 30 to 45 days. That would’ve put his return sometime in mid-November at the latest.

It’s now mid-December. Stugotz hasn’t returned.

Instead, he’s been building out his own properties. He launched Stugotz and Co. as a daily show in August and has continued hosting God Bless Football. FanDuel sponsors both shows. The Dan Le Batard Show, meanwhile, renewed its distribution deal with DraftKings earlier this year — a deal that left God Bless Football out entirely. Stugotz publicly blamed David Samson for that decision at the time.

The relationship between Stugotz and Le Batard has appeared increasingly strained in recent months. In November, Stugotz fired back at what seemed like criticism of his commitment to The Dan Le Batard Show, saying, “I’ll show up whenever the f*ck I feel like it.”

Le Batard has remained mostly quiet about Stugotz’s extended absence, acknowledging only that his longtime co-host is focused on his own projects. When Stugotz first announced he was stepping back from the show earlier this year, Le Batard downplayed reports that Stugotz was taking a reduced role at Meadowlark Media, saying he was simply busy building up his own properties.

But the 30-to-45-day timeline Stugotz laid out in October has come and gone. Whatever’s actually happening between the two longtime partners, Stugotz made clear to Licata he’s not ready to discuss it publicly.