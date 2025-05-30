Credit: Stugotz on YouTube

One of the many recent changes around The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and Meadowlark Media is the gradual decrease in the presence of the titular Jon “Stugotz” Weiner on the show.

While Le Batard has thrown cold water on the panic around Stugotz’s scale-back, Friday marked the final episode of Stugotz’s football podcast God Bless Football in the Meadowlark Media lineup. And on its way out the door, Stugotz blamed Le Batard and the newly extended David Samson for Meadowlark axing GBF.

Adding to the confusion around Stugotz and the show’s future, the longtime Miami radio star and founder of WAXY did not rule out the show’s return to DraftKings Network separate from the Meadowlark umbrella.

“There is a chance this show remains on the DraftKings Network. This has nothing to do with DraftKings,” Stugotz said. “We love them, they’ve been great partners. If you’re upset about this, get mad at the ‘Lark. In particular, Le Batard and David Samson.”

This week, Le Batard announced Meadowlark is extending its licensing and ad sales deal with DraftKings. It is reportedly a multiyear deal built around a smaller network of shows that does not include GBF — or the breakout hit Pablo Torre Finds Out.

Stugotz will seemingly continue to appear two or three times a week, as he has for a year or two. Stugotz missed several weeks after the Super Bowl earlier this year.

In a new episode of his talk show Stupodity on his new YouTube channel, Stugotz could be seen in a new studio decorated for his New York Jets fandom. The video quality appeared professional, signaling a leveling-up for Le Batard’s longtime sidekick.

Meanwhile, Samson announced a new contract with Meadowlark and the expansion of his live sports business show Nothing Personal to two hours daily. Le Batard has openly teased on air that Samson wants a management role at the company.

He could replace former CEO and cofounder John Skipper, who departed suddenly earlier this year.

If Stugotz’s comments in Friday’s episode of GBF are accurate, Samson may already be making decisions at Meadowlark. Signing off of the episode with thank-yous for the talent and leadership at Meadowlark and DraftKings that helped launch GBF, Stugotz had a parting shot for the former Miami Marlins president.

“Let’s thank everyone except for David Samson, how’s that sound?” Stugotz cracked.