Meadowlark Media continues to grow its platform, with the announcement that four new shows have been added to their podcast catalog.

The news was announced Thursday in a joint press release with Meadowlark’s distribution partner DraftKings. Headlining the four podcast additions is Shutdown Fullcast, the relaunch of the platform’s flagship college football show hosted by Spencer Hall, Holly Anderson, Jason Kirk, and Ryan Nanni.

Last season, the group created Fullcast After Dark, which went live every Saturday night after the day’s slate of college football games. After airing live, the show was then distributed as a weekly podcast. According to the press release, Fullcast After Dark will return in the fall and be joined by Shutdown Fullcast.

“With DraftKings, we continue to develop a dynamic talent network with the most diverse voices across sports and beyond, – voices that reflect the changing demographics,” Meadowlark COO Bimal Kapadia said in the press release. “When you combine that with new formats – It’s very exciting.”

In addition to its flagship college football show, Meadowlark and DraftKings recently added Too Many Men, a hockey podcast hosted by Alison Lukan, Shayna Goldman, and Sara Civian, which is already live and will continue throughout the NHL Playoffs.

The Cooligans will be a new podcast hosted by Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, producing two episodes weekly, with plans of going daily during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The fourth podcast addition to Meadowlark is DNF (Did Not Finish), an F1 show. The podcast featuring hosts Jessica Smetana and Spencer Hall will operate with the rundown format of Fullcast After Dark and go live after the rest of this season’s F1 races.

“In just over a year, DraftKings has significantly grown its media portfolio,” Stacie McCollum, VP Programming at DraftKings, added of the announcement. “With Meadowlark as a content partner, we are well-positioned to continue to add more new shows to our growing line-up of original programming for fans interested in authentic voices and a modern take on the sports conversation.”

