Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

Ian O’Connor appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Monday to promote his upcoming Aaron Rodgers biography, “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.”

Over the course the interview, O’Connor revealed some of the insight that can be found in the book, his process in reporting it and how involved Rodgers was in that very process. Even — or especially — for anyone who might be understandably skeptical about a book focused on Rodgers considering his status as one of the biggest lightning rods in sports, O’Connor’s interview was enlightening.

And oh yeah, the author may have also farted at one point during the more than 20-minute conversation.

It wasn’t a long fart, per se, but it was audible enough that it caught the attention of the show when it happened. And Le Batard didn’t let it go, confronting the former ESPN senior writer about his alleged flatulence.

“I do have a squeaky chair here, but I can assure you that did not happen,” O’Connor insisted.

“Whoever denied it supplied it,” Mike Ryan Ruiz noted.

Suffice to say, O’Connor’s alibi didn’t pass the sniff test.

Following the interview, Le Batard and his cast of co-hosts/producers dedicated the next segment to the alleged toot, with the show unanimously agreeing that The New York Times bestseller did, in fact, pass gas. While Le Batard had initially tried to give O’Connor the benefit of the doubt, blaming the author’s chair for the rubbery squeak, the audio evidence was damning enough that even the Meadowlark Media co-founder had to concede it was most likely a fart.

Farts happen, and to the best of my knowledge, there’s no way to tell whether one is going to be loud or silent. Perhaps O’Connor thought it was going to be quiet (which it wasn’t) or maybe it really was his chair (how convenient).

There’s also the possibility that O’Connor purposely let one rip to draw attention to his interview, thus boosting his book sales. That, however, seems like a conspiracy so absurd that even the subject of his upcoming book likely wouldn’t buy it.

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]