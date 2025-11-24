Graphic via Liam McGuire

Taking to social media on Sunday, Jordon Hudson indicated that she’s planning on suing Pablo Torre.

And at least one of the Pablo Torre Finds Out host’s colleagues at Meadowlark Media hopes she follows through.

“Just a quick message to you, Jordon: bring it,” David Samson said on Monday’s episode of Nothing Personal with David Samson. “I can’t wait to read what law firm of Dewey Cheatham and Howe Inc. is going to represent you in some sort of defamation case and how you will crawl over the Supreme Court cases that say that what Pablo — defamation? He’s barely been descriptive for crying out loud.

“You’ve got another worry there, Jordon. Your boyfriend’s had such a bad season at North Carolina, he might be one and done, which is what we all said anyway. And that means you may be at 14 minutes and counting, forgetting the arguments that you go ahead and leak to the New York Post and all the stuff you think is going on with the Belichick family. The fact of the matter is, Miss Hudson, it’s over. Literally. So to the extent that you want to extend it by filing a lawsuit, please do me a favor and do it. It would make me so happy.”

Samson’s comments come in reference to an Instagram post from Hudson, which she captioned, “P.S., I’m suing you @pstorre.” While it’s unclear what the basis of the 24-year-old’s lawsuit would be, Torre has dedicated multiple episode of his Meadowlark Media podcast to examining the Hudson’s relationship with Bill Belichick and her alleged influence within the North Carolina program.

Torre responded to Hudson’s social media threat by downplaying it, joking that he took it as confirmation that she wouldn’t be accepting his open invitation to appear on Pablo Torre Finds Out. Samson also said that he spoke to the ex-ESPN writer about the threat, which he said Torre literally laughed off.

“And then we started talking about 14 other episodes of Pablo Torre Finds Out that are even more exciting,” he said. “Get ready.”