Nearly two weeks after she first threatened to sue Pablo Torre, Jordon Hudson has yet to follow through.

And that’s been disappointing to David Samson, who has made it clear he’d love to see Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend sue his Meadowlark Media colleague.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the former Miami Marlins president once again urged Hudson to move forward with the litigation. And while he remains skeptical that such a case would ever make it to trial, that doesn’t make him any less hopeful that he’ll be able to take the stand one day.

“I want her to sue Pablo so badly,” Samson told Le Batard. “Not because I want you to be a part of it because, certainly, Meadowlark would be named. You’d likely would be personally named. Amin (Elhassan) may be named, I may be named, I mean, Jeremy (Taché) for sure should be named.”

Le Batard said that he doesn’t agree, stating that he doesn’t want Hudson to follow through on her threat. Samson, however, maintained his stance, clearly viewing it as a potential opportunity to embarrass the former Bridgewater State cheerleader while also promoting Pablo Torre Finds Out.

“Dan, I promise you, that if she files a lawsuit, I will make it my second life’s work to make sure all attorneys’ fees are paid by Bill Belichick, No. 1,” Samson said. “No. 2, I will make sure she is so thoroughly embarrassed by losing every single motion, every objection. Forget getting to a trial, which would be unbelievably great — it will never happen that way. Defamatory? That’s the best she’s come up with? It’s got zero chance.

“It’ll never make it past anything. As a matter of fact, I want to disbar the lawyer who would file the lawsuit on her behalf because it’s so outrageous. But I just want her to keep trying because it gives Pablo more. And Dan, you should love that. It’s about Pablo and the show and his ability to find out more stuff. Could you imagine a lawsuit where you’re taking the stand?”

Samson emphasized his point with a hearty laugh. Le Batard, meanwhile, insisted that he doesn’t want to be sued, an experience he’s never been through previously.

“You haven’t lived until you’ve been sued,” Samson retorted.

The entire prospect of a potential lawsuit stems from a social media post in which Hudson proudly displayed her North Carolina football credential along with the caption “P.S. I’m suing you @pstorre.” While Hudson didn’t share the basis for her potential litigation, she later pointed to Torre’s reporting regarding her birth year being inaccurately written in a UNC directory, which she referred to as “defamatory.”

While Hudson and Torre publicly sparred in the days after the initial threat, all has remained quiet for the better part of the past week. If Samson gets his way, that won’t be the case for long, as for now, he’s only been able to daydream about the prospect of a potential lawsuit.