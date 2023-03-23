Former Miami Marlins president David Samson is the latest personality to join Meadowlark Media.

On Thursday, Meadowlark announced Samson’s hiring. He’ll host two shows for the network – the existing Nothing Personal with David Samson and a new show called The Sporting Class alongside former ESPN president John Skipper, which will focus on sports business.

Samson also tweeted about joining Meadowlark Thursday, noting that he’ll continue on as an MLB analyst for CBS Sports.

It’s mostly been a quiet 2023 for Meadowlark hires, but the company added Pablo Torre last week and now Samson today. Could Mina Kimes soon follow?