Edit via Liam McGuire

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz has always prided itself on blurring the line between what is a bit and what’s reality. Dan Le Batard and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner have used this formula with great success, building a loyal following while earning millions.

These days, however, their legion of fans must be feeling uneasy about an apparent rift that doesn’t seem like a joke. Stugotz has been spending less and less time on the show that made him famous. His latest prolonged absence has prompted questions about his relationship with Le Batard. Last week, Stugotz sidestepped a question on Stugotz and Co. when Sal Licata asked Stugotz directly about what’s going on with Dan Le Batard.

Stugotz said, “I appreciate you asking me that. I, of course, know exactly what’s going on, exactly what’s happening. And uh, I’ll share that when I feel like sharing it. How’s that?”

.@stugotz790 is asked about Le Batard and almost answers pic.twitter.com/zozfCqUXDz — Mark (@lebatardshowfan) December 18, 2025

Responses like this feel awkward, like watching the escalation of your parents slowly go from arguing to divorcing. Relationships evolve, people grow, and sometimes they grow apart after 20 years. Perhaps only Dan Le Batard and Jon Weiner know the root of all this, but seeing it play out publicly with no answers or resolution probably isn’t good and risks alienating the fans who have supported both.

We see this drama all the time in music. At the height of a band’s popularity, the lead singer starts a solo project. The next thing you know, the band breaks up, citing artistic differences, or the band gets a replacement vocalist who is a decent substitute but is never fully embraced by the hardcore following.

Stugotz plays a vital role, and while Le Batard can have others fill in that spot, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is not the same show without him. Pardon the Interruption doesn’t have the same flair when Tony Kornheiser or Michael Wilbon is missing. Le Batard, who has pinch-hit on PTI before as a guest host, knows that.

It’s important to note, to borrow a favorite Le Batard phrase, Le Batard and Stugotz “have more information than we do.” Perhaps metrics on both sides suggest that each can be successful without the other, whether that is a temporary separation or a full-time split. Of course, quality is more subjective. Fans are missing out on the best versions of Le Batard and Stugotz.

The trickle of news makes one believe that something is askew. This year alone, we’ve seen stuff like:

Stugotz focus on his own projects, including a partnership with FanDuel, which includes Stugotz and Co.

The Dan Le Batard Show renew its distribution deal with DraftKings — a deal that left God Bless Football out.

Stugotz take exception to criticism of his commitment to The Dan Le Batard Show, saying, “I’ll show up whenever the f*ck I feel like it.”

The Dan Le Batard Show used to have a bit called Therapy Couch, where cast members would talk about their issues. The downloads for an episode featuring Dan Le Batard and Stugotz now would be tremendous. Members of the show have discussed mental health struggles before, including executive producer Mike Ryan on a memorable episode of the Oral History of The Dan Le Batard Show.

As much as Le Batard has spoken about transparency in the past, the devoted listeners haven’t heard enough about what is happening with their favorite show. Le Batard and Stugotz might have legit reasons for keeping everything private for now. Not everything is for public consumption. But the show is in a weird place right now, and its fans might eventually not want to stay there much longer.