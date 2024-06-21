Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

As usual, Dan Le Batard is taking behind-the-scenes noise on his long-running show public, this time over a feud with Edmonton Oilers fans and the broader NHL world.

While Le Batard continues to push his staff to agree on renting billboards in Edmonton calling Hart Trophy finalist Connor McDavid “McOverrated” and hosting combative watch parties for Stanley Cup Final games, the longtime executive producer is threatening to quit over it all. Amid their continued on-air disagreement on Thursday, Le Batard revealed that after leaving ESPN in 2021, cohost Jon “Stugotz” Weiner initially wanted to move the show to SiriusXM over DraftKings, where it ended up.

Apparently, Ryan was ultimately the deciding vote toward DraftKings. Only Le Batard believes Ryan has lost belief in the show’s spirit, which led him to choose DraftKings in the first place because he is blinded by his fandom toward the Florida Panthers.

“I wanted to go with DraftKings, and (Stugotz) wanted to go with SiriusXM,” Le Batard said. “SiriusXM had a bunch of structure and marketing; they put our names on billboards and stuff, and they’ve done content before. DraftKings (hadn’t), and we were stuck. Stugotz and I didn’t agree, and Mike Ryan’s in there and he’s the one with a baby. He’s the one who’s got to worry about what the future is, and Mike Ryan bet on DraftKings because Mike Ryan bet on us. This is the bet you’re afraid of doubling down on? Putting up a billboard in Edmonton?”

During this postseason run, Ryan challenged Le Batard’s connection to the South Florida market amid the former Miami Herald columnist and AM 790 radio host’s seeming clash with Panthers fans. In return, Le Batard became somewhat agitated and said Ryan kept him from running his company, Meadowlark Media, which produces The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, as he wished.

“Nobody wants your team to win. They’re the lovable underdog, and everybody wants the favorite. Everybody wants that monster to get the trophy that he deserves because he’s so obviously great,” Le Batard said. “What do I want? My favorite thing, an inside joke only our audience understands.”

The Le Batard Show has mocked overly intense sports culture for years, including the media around it that they take part in.

Le Batard believes the “McOverrated” and enraging NHL fans is a continuation, while Ryan thinks it’s embarrassing.