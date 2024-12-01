Credit: Rose Arias on X

There were a lot of tears shed after Michigan’s 13-10 upset win over Ohio State.

Some were shed by Wolverines, some by Buckeyes and some by reporters.

This isn’t a jab at those in sports media — Awful Announcing, after all, has its own share of Buckeyes fans — but it’s an honest reality of the aftermath of Saturday’s game.

The aftermath? Well, it included players—and even staffers from The Dan Le Batard Show—getting pepper-sprayed by police officers who were attempting to break up a postgame altercation sparked by Michigan’s decision to plant its flag at midfield.

How did a simple flag-planting escalate to the point of pepper spray? That’s anyone’s guess. But in the end, it provided a story and gave some eyes a bit more than they bargained for.

That includes Le Batard Show producer Rose Arias, who was one of the bystanders hit with pepper spray:

Our producer, Rose, was one of the bystanders hit with pepper spray on the field today. She is okay! She recorded an update for everyone who is checking in! https://t.co/gM6MJ4tj8w pic.twitter.com/YAId9wUW7X — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 30, 2024

Arias was there filming Lucy Rohden, who was recently named one of Awful Announcing’s rising sports media stars for 2024.

Over the past year or two, Dan Le Batard has turned his quest for his show to be “younger and smarter” into a punchline, often at his own expense and that of cohost Jon “Stugotz” Weiner. But in Rohden, Meadowlark Media has found exactly the fresh, new voice it was looking for. The company nabbed Rohden from freelancing at Wave and PointsBet, where she had built an audience running a hilarious personal TikTok account in Los Angeles. Now, with the platform the Le Batard Show provides, Rohden is leveling up—and proving she’s a major asset to the team.

Rohden has made a name for herself creating fun, engaging content at college football games every Saturday and went viral earlier this season for a Ted Cruz video.

Now, both she and her producer are going viral again.

I never thought I say this, I got pepper sprayed… thank you for the memories @lucy_rohden @LeBatardShow @lexaprotools pic.twitter.com/CB5h41Pjto — Rose Arias (@miss_despistada) November 30, 2024

Arias probably didn’t enter Saturday thinking she’d get pepper sprayed. And Ohio State probably didn’t enter Saturday thinking it’d lose to Michigan for the fourth straight year.

But that’s college football for you.

And another reporter, Stephanie Otey, was pepper sprayed, too.