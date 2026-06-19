Credit: Dan Le Batard Show on YouTube

Meadowlark Media’s Mike Fuentes announced his departure from the company on Friday.

In a post on X, Fuentes wrote that he was “no longer working with the Dan Le Batard Show and Meadowlark Media in any capacity,” adding, “Will share more when I’m ready.”

The video producer and occasional on-air talent joined Meadowlark in May 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. Fuentes worked on the flagship Dan Le Batard Show and Mystery Crate, which featured the show’s producers giving behind-the-scenes insights. Most recently, Fuentes was the lead producer for Dave Dameshek’s Football America.

Fuentes’ brother, Gino, also works as a producer for Meadowlark.

After Le Batard Show fans circulated an off-color video thumbnail that had been replaced on the company’s YouTube channel early Friday as a potential cause of Fuentes’ departure, Fuentes clarified that he played no role in the graphic.

“I have not been the lead producer of Mystery Crate for some time,” he wrote on X. “I was only asked to stay on as a talent and for assistance wherever the new producers needed it. Anything else beyond that, I was not aware of and did not come across my desk.”

I have not been the lead producer of Mystery Crate for some time. I was only asked to stay on as a talent and for assistance wherever the new producers needed it. Anything else beyond that, I was not aware of and did not come across my desk. Have a good weekend. — Mike Fuentes (@mikefountains) June 19, 2026

Fuentes also clarified that his departure officially went through the prior day, June 18.

Both Fuentes and Meadowlark declined comment.

Earlier in the week, Meadowlark founder Dan Le Batard announced that the name of his longtime co-host, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, would be removed from the show’s title after months of largely unexplained tensions between the two hosts. Fuentes contributed to Stugotz’s podcast before the latter left Meadowlark a year ago.

Fuentes joins a growing list of public exits from Meadowlark in that span, including Stugotz, co-founder John Skipper, and on-air personalities Billy Gil, Charlotte Wilder, Lucy Rohden, and Howard Bryant. Former cast member Jessica Smetana remains in a reduced role.