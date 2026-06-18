Credit: Dan Le Batard Show on YouTube; Stugotz on YouTube

After more than a year of trading public barbs that left the audience progressively more confused, the beloved long-running Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz is getting a makeover.

On Thursday’s episode of the show, Le Batard, who brought the show to ESPN in 2015 and then took it independent in early 2021 under a new banner, announced that his former cohost’s name will be removed from the title as part of a larger rebrand to be unveiled next week.

“This is many months overdue, but I am here to announce, unfortunately, that Stugotz’s name is going to have to come off the show,” Le Batard said. “If I’m being totally honest, though, the delay in removing his name and the silence surrounding it has been because I’ve been desperately trying to find all the ways to prevent and avoid it.

“This is not the correct way to say goodbye after more than two decades with him, so he and I will continue to try to figure out a reunion. And I remain hopeful he’ll continue to be part of what we’re doing eventually, and know he’ll always be welcome. But I’ve got to admit now, we are not what we once were. Pretending otherwise is not loyalty; it’s denial.”

Le Batard suggested the visual imaging of the show will also be updated in conjunction with the name change.

The news follows a recent back-and-forth between Le Batard and Jon “Stugotz” Weiner from their respective airwaves, with Le Batard expressing hope for Stugotz’s eventual return to the show while also revealing that such a reunion was complicated by their competing partnerships with sportsbooks. Le Batard’s company, Meadowlark Media, is largely funded by a licensing pact with DraftKings, while Stugotz struck a deal with FanDuel in his year away from the show.

In response to Le Batard’s comments, Stugotz alluded to an unstated request of Le Batard and Meadowlark that had gone unaddressed throughout his apparent contract negotiations with the company while insisting he was on the right side of the dispute. Both hosts said they were set for talks in early June, though Thursday’s update from Le Batard was the first time since these comments that either had addressed the situation.

At the crux of the pair’s original split last May, seemingly, was Stugotz’s exclusion from Meadowlark’s renewal with DraftKings. Neither God Bless Football, the sidekick’s NFL and college football talk show, or his Stupodity interview show, were set to be included as part of the partnership when news broke that he would be stepping back from the show. By the end of the year, Stugotz had relaunched these shows with the FanDuel sponsorship and scored a national daily show in the Fox Sports Radio afternoon lineup.

Still, Stugotz emphasized earlier this month that he yearned for a return to Meadowlark, noting that he had to cobble together several disparate hosting gigs to reassemble his output alongside Le Batard. Unclear, however, is how Stugotz would juggle any sort of recurring role on the Le Batard Show alongside his obligations to his radio bosses and FanDuel.

In his video message, Le Batard characterized the show’s evolution as necessary and healthy.

“Here’s what I’ve learned about long-term commitment. The ones that last are not the ones that stay exactly the same,” he said. “The moment you stop growing together is the moment you start growing apart. If we just kept doing exactly what we did from Day One, you would be right to wonder if we were really paying attention to the way you care or your investment at all. The most consistent thing about our show has never been how or when or why people leave. The most consistent thing about our show is somehow, you stay. No matter the storm.

“There has been upheaval all around us for more than 20 years, most of it concealed in the name of protecting the escape of the laughter. But I’d argue it’s very rare to endure in something as competitive as entertainment for this long without upheaval.”

Addressing the situation earlier this month, Stugotz vowed to share his side of the story if it wasn’t accurately portrayed. As Le Batard and Meadowlark look to close this bizarre chapter in the show’s long history, that pledge suggests the drama is not yet over in South Florida.