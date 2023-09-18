Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

Eagles players insisted that the chatter between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts last Thursday was perfectly normal, and on Monday morning host Dan Le Batard took their side. Le Batard pleaded with game broadcasters and talking heads to not blow these interactions out of proportion for content when they are so understandable in the heat of an NFL battle.

“In an emotional game, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown argue on the sidelines because he wants the goddamn football,” Le Batard said during Monday’s The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “(Brown) wants 15 throws a game, I understand it’s a bad look … but are we ever going to get tired of over-covering the sideline blowup?

“Wide receiver X wants eight more targets or running back X who’s just trying to feed his family wants six more carries and two guys might argue on the sidelines because people argue in workplaces that aren’t as emotional as that one,” Le Batard added.

“When are we going to stop overreacting to people on a sideline arguing with each other when to me it’s the most normal thing in the world that everything would be hopped up to the most frenetic, crazed place?”

Indeed, everything from The Pat McAfee Show to First Take to Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast dipped into the content well-filled by Hurts and Brown. Thousands of views, clicks and listens poured in.

“I’m going to go the rest of my life without having that over-covered,” Le Batard said. “We’re always going to overreact when guys give us soap opera on the sideline.”

Le Batard, as usual, is arguing for media personalities to treat athletes more as humans. If we all get into heated conversations with our coworkers, why can’t Hurts and Brown? Considering the tension of an NFL game, it might even make more sense for those two to do it.

Yet that same perspective may be why that “soap opera” gets attention. It’s relatable.

Fans and pundits can’t connect with what it’s like to evade a blitz or reel in a touchdown pass. They can, though, relate to coworkers arguing. So that gives them a green light to give a strong opinion on that side.

Exploitative coverage doesn’t help anyone, but neither does speaking to elements of sports that truly are out of reach.

[The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz on YouTube]