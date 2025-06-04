Photo Credit: Nothing Personal with David Samson on YouTube

Pablo Torre has been a prominent figure in sports media for quite some time now. But his prominence has grown even bigger due to his diligent reporting on the strange relationship between Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick and how that affects the University of North Carolina.

According to Dan Le Batard, all of the newfound attention Torre is getting is exactly what he has been looking for all along.

During an appearance on the most recent episode of the Nothing Personal podcast hosted by David Samson on Tuesday, Le Batard was asked by Samson whether he liked the attention that came along with being a co-founder of Meadowlark Media.

Le Batard responded by saying that while he enjoyed the work that goes along with his work at Meadowlark, he largely feels that he is often “insecure being on a red carpet.” However, he does envy some of his colleagues, like Samson and Pablo Torre, who are “needy” for the attention.

“Here is what’s pretty funny about you asking me that question,” said Le Batard. “Obviously, I’m not terribly shy about attention. Although, I would prefer that the work speak for me. Because there are places that I am insecure, where I personally, being on a red carpet, that’s not for me. But I like the work. The part that I am enjoying with you and Pablo (Torre) is that both of you are greedy and needy about loving that attention.

“Pablo, since he was a kindergartener, wherever it is where he was repressed… I don’t even know the places that he might have been repressed in his childhood, wherever it is the disciplines were. But I assure you that his greedy and needy craving for attention is something that was not filled until now, when he sidled up to Bill Belichick and started snooping around his bedroom in a way that now brings him all of the attention he could crave. I would love to have an attention-off with you and Pablo where we have a fight. Who likes being the center of attention more, you or Pablo?”

Given how close Le Batard and Torre have proven to be, this is far from any kind of a shot at Torre. Craving the spotlight isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Especially when Torre serves in such a valuable role at Meadowlark through his work on Pablo Torre Finds Out.

However, not everyone is seemingly as endeared to Torre’s reporting on Belichick’s relationship with Hudson and perceived love for attention. Bill Simmons has notably had plenty to say on the matter, alleging that Torre largely capitalized on a story that he believes is ultimately incredibly stupid.