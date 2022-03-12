An idea that was once “borne out of a joke in Slack” has become a hit. A musical soundtrack from the people at Meadowlark Media about the 2021 NFL season has performed strongly on iTunes since its Thursday release and did so well that it reached the top spot on Apple’s album chart.

#1 pic.twitter.com/DtwKXif1KY — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 10, 2022

On the soundtrack chart, The Big Game was beating out Disney’s Encanto soundtrack that was led by Lin-Manuel Miranda which gave the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Twitter account the opportunity to poke a bit of fun at their former employer.

pic.twitter.com/vxa4zg6LaW — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 11, 2022

The project itself was spearheaded by singer-songwriter JT Daly and Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz executive producer Mike Ryan Ruiz and had singing roles for every Meadowlark personality. The entire premise of a musical from a sports podcast reaching No. 1 seems bizarre. Even Miami Herald sports columnist Greg Cote, who performs in one of the songs, told the Herald,“I think folks in and around the show were hoping it might actually chart, somehow, somewhere. I’m not sure anyone expected No. 1.” That just goes to show the size of Le Batard’s fanbase and the willingness to get out of your comfort zone a bit to do something creative.

As of Saturday morning, The Big Game has slipped a bit but it’s still doing strong sitting at No. 8 overall and No. 2 on the Soundtrack chart. Though no one can take away the time a musical from Dan Le Batard reached No. 1 throughout the country.

[Miami Herald/Photo: @LeBatardShow]