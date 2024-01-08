Screen grab: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

We’ve all been there before: you go to text somebody, only to realize after the fact that you sent the message to the wrong person. That’s the exact scenario Dan Le Batard found himself on Sunday as he attempted to order some food, only to find himself in a conversation with Stephen A. Smith.

As Le Batard explained on Monday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the situation unfolded as he tried to place an order with an employee of a Mexican restaurant named Stephanie.

“I have in my phone ‘Stephanie’ from a Mexican restaurant,” Le Batard said. “And so I ended up ordering tacos, a fajita, and margaritas from Stephen A.”

Unfortunately, Le Batard didn’t elaborate much past the punchline, leaving us with several unanswered questions, including (but not limited to): did Smith reply? When did Le Batard realize his error? And how did he wind up being able to text his order directly to the employee of a Mexican restaurant?

Le Batard’s errant text would have been funny on its own, but the hilarity of the mistake is only amplified by the Meadowlark Media co-founder’s recent history with his former ESPN colleague. On multiple occasions last year, Le Batard and Smith engaged in wars of words — sometimes even while on each other’s shows — with Le Batard being critical of morning debate shows like First Take and Smith accusing the former Miami Herald columnist of being “sanctimonious.”

All things considered, Le Batard and Smith now appear to be on good terms, even if they clearly have differing opinions and ambitions in the sports media landscape. Still, it’s funny to think about Smith receiving a text out of the blue from Le Batard that simply reads “tacos, a fajita and margaritas.”

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]