Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

It appears that Dan Le Batard and Meadowlark Media could soon be hitting the open market.

During Monday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the show’s namesake revealed that his company’s current contract with DraftKings is set to expire in “a few months.” In typical Le Batard Show fashion, the revelation came amid a segment that bounced between discussing President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and John Cena’s shocking heel turn at the WWE Elimination Chamber event.

“We’re in a contract year here and we’ve got a few months left on our contract here with DraftKings,” Le Batard shared. “I want to be open. Stephen A. Smith…”

It was at that point the show’s producers played its “magic crate of content” music, which is intended to derail its hosts — especially Le Batard — from discussing sensitive subject matter.

“You’ve gotta let me talk openly,” Le Batard insisted. “I told our audience I would be open and vulnerable about everything.”

Nevertheless, the cheery music succeeded in redirecting the show into debating “how much would I have to pay you to never talk to any of your friends again?”

.@MichaelRyanRuiz had one thing and one thing only on his mind today pic.twitter.com/G65upQ7Uwt — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 3, 2025

While Dan Le Batard has previously revealed that Meadowlark Media’s deal with DraftKings is set to expire in 2025, his comments on Monday provide more clarity on the timeframe. It’s worth noting that news of Meadowlark Media’s $50 million distribution deal with DraftKings was first reported in April 2021, although the deal didn’t officially go into effect until June.

Moving forward, it will certainly be worth monitoring whether Meadowlark Media reups with DraftKings, which has shifted its content strategy in recent months. In January, Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. announced that their GoJo and Golic show would be leaving the DraftKings Network as it pivots away from in-house content.

Should Meadowlark Media wind up actually hitting free agency, it would certainly be interesting to see how its market takes shape. In the meantime, expect the company’s uncertain future to increasingly be used for content on its flagship show — at least as much as its producers will allow it to.