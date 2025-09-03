Graphic via Liam McGuire

There are few takes in the sports media space that have aged worse in 2025 than Bill Simmons criticizing Pablo Torre for his journalistic efforts regarding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

But while the Sports Guy and Pablo Torre Finds Out host seemingly squashed their beef on an ensuing episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Dan Le Batard is still throwing Simmons’ freezing cold take back in his face.

On Wednesday, Pablo Torre Finds Out published its first episode in partnership with The Athletic, revealing evidence that the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard seemingly circumvented the NBA salary cap with a $28 million no-show endorsement deal. The allegations are obviously seismic and will likely only gain more attention as the 2025-26 NBA season approaches.

Taking to X shortly after the episode first released, Le Batard took a victory lap on Torre’s behalf. And in doing so, he singled out Simmons, writing to The Ringer founder: “Hey @BillSimmons think it might be time for you to have @PabloTorre on again to talk about how he’s not a journalist?”

Le Batard signed the post personally, confirming he was the one authoring the comment.

Hey @BillSimmons think it might be time for you to have @PabloTorre on again to talk about how he’s not a journalist? – Dan https://t.co/yCqgPb0jF4 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 3, 2025

The Meadowlark Media founder’s sideswipe comes three months after Simmons first criticized Torre’s reporting on Belichick’s relationship with Hudson. Amid multiple episodes of PTFO focused on the first couple of Chapel Hill, the Boston native took an unprovoked shot at the ex-ESPN writer’s work and ensuing media appearances during an episode of The Rewatchables focused on the 1978 film “Heaven Can Wait” (naturally).

“Pablo Torre would’ve done a long podcast about Leo Farnsworth trying to practice with the team, and then done a media tour about it afterwards,” Simmons said. “I’ve never seen anybody dine on a stupider story for a week and a half while pretending you’re a journalist. What the f*ck was that? Seriously.”

Torre responded in kind, inviting Simmons to appear on his podcast while stating that he had a few questions for the former Page 2 columnist to answer. Ultimately, the two did have a public conversation, albeit on Simmons’ show, with the two seemingly settling their differences regarding a podcast episode of Torre’s that Simmons ultimately admitted he never listened to.

Nevertheless, Le Batard clearly saw Wednesday’s episode as an opportunity to shade Simmons over his past comments. And it’s also worth noting that the jab comes four months after the Grantland editor poked fun at John Skipper’s departure from Meadowlark Media after Le Batard’s X account posted a meme featuring Simmons after his beloved Boston Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs.

At this point, it’s unclear how much of this is actually bad blood or if it’s largely just performative social media behavior. Taken as a whole, however, it certainly seems like Simmons and Le Batard’s relationship is much frostier now than it was in the past.