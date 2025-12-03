Screen grab: ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz’

Dan Le Batard understands why Spotify’s new partnership to put The Ringer podcasts on Netflix has been reported as a positive for Bill Simmons.

The Meadowlark Media co-founder, however, is confident that Simmons doesn’t see it that way.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Le Batard discussed the ever-shifting landscape of sports media. And when it comes to the Netflix-Spotify partnership, the ex-ESPN host was adamant that The Ringer founder isn’t actually happy about The Bill Simmons Podcast‘s upcoming move behind a paywall.

“It’s being reported that the Bill Simmons move to Netflix is a hugely positive thing. And I think understand that; why it would be reported that way,” Le Batard said. “I assure you, Bill Simmons is not happy about that. He’s an employee. He works for Spotify. They’ve done something to put his audience behind a paywall. He’s worked very hard to build that audience. He has an idea of what kind of damage that can do to an audience.”

The former Miami Herald columnist went on to point out the underwhelming results of Apple TV putting MLS behind a paywall, a move the streamer and league have since reversed. Unlike the initial structure of the Apple-MLS deal, podcasts from The Ringer won’t require an additional fee beyond a Netflix subscription. Still, Le Batard believes any increased barrier to entry is worth considering.

“What Apple and MLS and [Lionel] Messi underestimated is they thought, well, if it’s Messi and Apple, surely there’s enough money there to make all of that work,” he said. “The best player in soccer, the best player ever, is playing at the top of his game. He’s dominating the sport. And that can’t happen quietly.”

Le Batard raises a fair point, but unless he’s talked to Simmons directly, he might be overstating the concern. In addition to the Netflix-Spotify agreement not requiring an additional purchase beyond the initial subscription, it’s also worth noting that the audio versions of The Ringer podcasts — including Simmons’ — will still be available outside of the Netflix paywall.

Will the video podcasts take a hit moving from YouTube, where they regularly attract hundreds of thousands of views? It seems like a safe bet, although there’s also something to be said for Netflix’s global reach. Ultimately, Spotify decided that the payday from Netflix was worth that risk, whether one of its most high-profile employees likes it or not.