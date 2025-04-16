Dan Le Batard and Pablo Torre

When it comes to his relationship with Pablo Torre, Dan Le Batard is clearing the air.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, the show celebrated Torre’s recent nomination for a Peabody Award based on his work on Meadowlark Media’ Pablo Torre Finds Out. But first, Le Batard set the record straight with regard to what he called “one of the most embarrassing, personal and professional moments of my career.”

For the uninitiated, a segment during Monday’s episode of the Le Batard Show left many wondering whether there was bad blood between the Meadowlark Media colleagues. As the show’s cast discussed Torre being upset that they hadn’t watched a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out focused on Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game, Le Batard effectively told the fellow ex-ESPNer to mind his own business.

“Pablo needs to just do his job and not complain about what we’re doing around here,” Le Batard said, according to Barrett Media.

That Barrett Media writeup — titled “Dan Le Batard: Pablo Torre Needs To Do His Job and Not Complain About What We’re Doing Around Here” — made the rounds, leading even their mutual friend, Mina Kimes, to wonder if there were personal issues between Le Batard and Torre she was unaware of. Speaking to Torre on Wednesday’s show, however, Le Batard insisted that wasn’t the case and that it was never his intent to personally slight his longtime friend.

“A lot of people thought this because of something that happened on air this week. And it’s just totally my bad that that’s how that came out,” Le Batard said. “Because I’m not kidding you when I say professionally and personally, wildly embarrassing to me that any of that would land on Pablo because the work that he’s doing is singular and it’s extraordinary.”

Le Batard proceeded to lavish praise on Torre, who has spent this week guest-hosting MSNBC’s Morning Joe. And while this entire ordeal appears to be a matter of a mere misunderstanding based on Le Batard’s intended tone, it’s a credit to the former Miami Herald columnist that he was willing to take accountability, rather than claiming that his comments were taken out of context or that Barrett Media “doesn’t get the show.”