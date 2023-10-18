Chris Mad Dog Russo The Dan Le Batard Show Screen grab: The Dan Le Batard Show
By now, we know that Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is a fan of marijuana. Particularly in the form of edibles.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take in March, Russo revealed that he was high while attending a Bruce Springsteen concert. And just last month, “Mad Dog” shared his plan to get “sauced” with a cocktail and a gummy and watch/gamble on college football while his wife was out of town on a Saturday.

So it’s not a surprise that while interviewing Russo on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Tuesday, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner — who’s been known to indulge in similar activities — asked the sports talk radio legend about his habits while high. And after being asked if there was a time where he accidentally took too many gummies, “Mad Dog” didn’t disappoint.

“Oh yeah, I sure have,” Russo replied. “[Mad Dog Radio program director] Steve Torre, the dope, gave me his share and he must be an elephant. But he gave me his last year coming back from the Super Bowl. I took the nine guys back on the plane from Phoenix. And I’m telling you right now, it hit me when I was about to eat a sandwich and I was about to open up the cabin and fly away. Thanks God I fell asleep. That was a weird one. Cut ’em in half, Steve, for crying out loud! Cut ’em in half! He gave me a full one and I was in la la land.”

“I took a nap. Thank God I fell asleep. They were out of sandwiches. I ate about nine billion Oreo cookies.”

“Double stuffed,” a cackling Stugotz responded.

“You got it right!” Russo replied.

While marijuana has certainly been destigmatized — and is even legal in many states (including Connecticut, where Russo resides) — it’s still somewhat jarring to hear someone who regularly appears on Disney-owned ESPN and the MLB Network discuss his usage so openly. That’s not to say it’s not entertaining — it certainly is. And in this particular instance, it serves as a reminder that if you’re going to use, do so responsibly.

