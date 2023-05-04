On Thursday, Meadowlark Media announced its latest hiring.

After two years at Fox Sports, Charlotte Wilder is joining the company. Dan Le Batard made the announcement on Thursday’s edition of The Dan Le Batard Show.

Le Batard mentioned in that clip that he was asked “to be nebulous” about Wilder’s future projects with the company, so there’s that.

She tweeted about joining Meadowlark and DraftKings on Thursday.

Some personal news 😉 thrilled to be joining Meadowlark and Draft Kings — stay tuned for the “nebulous” project and of course listen to @GoJoShow always! https://t.co/DLCi27BptR — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 4, 2023

Wilder has previously had stints with SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and Fox Sports. She also has a Substack, as many writers do these days.

Given Wilder’s content and personality, she seems like an ideal fit at Meadowlark, no matter the projects she ends up taking on there.