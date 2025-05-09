Screen grab: Pablo Torre Finds Out

The latest episode of Meadowlark Media’s Pablo Torres Find Out features a deep dive on the relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.

But while the primary headline to emerge of the podcast was Torre’s report that Hudson has been banned from the North Carolina football facilities (UNC has since denied as much), the ex-ESPNer’s reporting uncovered so much more.

Between theories regarding why Hudson didn’t want Belichick to reveal how the couple first met to her apparent attempt to salvage her future as a pageant star, there’s plenty to unpack from the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out. With that in mind, here are the five wildest revelations to come from Torre’s reporting on the first couple of Chapel Hill, based on information from 11 different sources who have directly dealt with Hudson:

What’s my age again?

While Hudson isn’t an official North Carolina employee, the university did ask her to provide it with her information, including her birthday. And according to a source of Torre’s, the former Bridgewater State cheerleader curiously listed herself as being born in 2000 when all indications are that she was actually born in 2001.

Why does that matter?

Using Hudson’s appearance at last March’s Miss Maine USA pageant, in which she was 22-years-old, Torre deduced that she was 19-years-old when her and Belichick first met on a flight in February 2021. And when factoring in both her interrupting Belichick’s CBS Sunday Morning interview to shut down a question about how the couple first met and the incorrect info on the UNC form, Torre and co-host Katie Nolan were able to theorize why she has been attempting to obfuscate her age.

“So it seems like the reason she’s so sensitive about the book thing is they didn’t think through the fact that he was clearly talking to a 19-year-old,” Nolan said. “And now they’re trying to cover that up.”

“I believe that is a lot closer to what might be the Occam’s Razor of why,” Torre concurred.

Reality bites

Or perhaps there’s another reason why Hudson doesn’t want Belichick discussing how they first met.

One source that Torre spoke to is of the belief that the Maine native, “may be saving, exclusively, any and all talk about their origin story, their relationship, for a potential reality show.” The source pointed to Hudson’s role in helping Belichick monetize his personal brand, with her being cited as the 73-year-old head coach’s “idea mill and creative muse” in his new book.

“She is somebody who believes an ‘exclusive’ means ‘exclusive,'” Torre said. “Like, ‘you can’t talk about this anywhere else. This story is for a future theoretical project.’ That is the theory from people who have had to deal with her.”

Commercial success

Pablo Torre Finds Out was the first outlet to report on Jordon Hudson leveraging her role as Belichick’s “de facto agent” to insert herself into a Dunkin Super Bowl ad. Apparently, this wasn’t a one-time deal.

According to Torre, Hudson had previously attempted to insert herself into a commercial starring Belichick for Underdog Fantasy Sports that was filmed last summer. Sources told Torre that what happened on-set was “highly unusual,” with Hudson pitching herself for a role in the commercial, which would double as the public “hard launch” of her and Belichick’s relationship.

Not only that, but she eventually showed up for the commercial shoot in a yellow polka dot bikini, presumably in anticipation of her co-starring role. Unable to come up with a solution considering Belichick’s status as the star’s commercial, the crew apparently filmed scenes involving Hudson, which were ultimately never used.

“The camera might not have even been on,” a source told Torre.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend crashed the set of his commercial, sources tell @PabloTorre, and tried to make her own ad: “She left set, came back — and she was wearing a yellow polka-dot bikini … The premise of the ad, according to my sources, was Jordon Hudson by the pool —… pic.twitter.com/Nh0yQkmdFe — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025

Power play

How did Jordon Hudson come to have such an outsized presence in Bill Belichick’s professional life? It might say more about the strength — or lack thereof — of his inner circle.

As has been well documented by this point, the former New England Patriots head coach has a habit of surrounding himself with former assistant coaches and colleagues such as Michael Lombardi, Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels. “These are yes men,” Torre stated.

But while Belichick’s associates certainly took note of Hudson’s presence following the start of their personal relationship, none of them seemed willing to step in regarding her professional rise. And that’s where Hudson seemingly saw an opportunity to increase her professional influence with the 6-time Super Bowl head coach.

“These guys are watching Jordon come in and they’re eye-rolling. They’re nudging each other, was the description. But they’re not telling Bill, they’re not telling ‘Coach’ this is a bad idea,” Torre said. “So she comes in and out-alphas everybody. And that’s how, in a very short amount of time, in a period of months, they watch her take power.

“The worst person I’ve ever met”

By this point, you may have gathered that the sources that Torre talked to don’t have a very high opinion of Hudson. And you’d be right.

In fact, one source who worked with Hudson on one of Belichick’s shows stated that “she is the worst person I’ve ever met — and I’ve worked with multiple sociopaths.”

To that end, it’s worth noting that Torre later added that one of Hudson’s apparent concerns regarding the fallout from the CBS fiasco is how it might affect her chances in this weekend’s Miss Maine USA pageant. He also pointed out that the pageant has already made headlines for featuring its first-ever transgender woman, increasing the possibility that the entire Hudson situation could become politicized in the days and weeks ahead.

“I don’t have the patience for that chapter if that’s where we’re going,” Nolan said.