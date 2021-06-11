On Monday, Maven, best known as the publisher of Sports Illustrated, announced that they had acquired sports news website The Spun.

The Spun, which was founded in September 2012 as College Spun, reportedly reaches an audience of 15 million readers per month and joins legacy brand Sports Illustrated as well as FanNation in the media publisher’s sports vertical. While the site began with a focus on college sports, it has since broadened its focus to cover all the pro and college sports news of the day.

“The acquisition of The Spun significantly expands our sports offerings for consumers,” said Ross Levinsohn, Maven & Sports Illustrated CEO, in the announcement. “Our sports properties including SI, FanNation, and now The Spun, will expand our audience, in particular, with a younger demographic and across social media.”

According to an SEC filing report related to the sale, Maven paid a total of $11 million for The Spun. A payment of $10 million was made to finalize the deal, while $500,000 will be paid on the first anniversary of the closing date and the final $500,000 expected on the second anniversary. The transaction closed on June 4, 2021, per the report.

Maven also announced on Monday that it had secured $20 million in equity financing commitments from new and existing institutional investors. Overall, they’ve raised over $40 million since Levinsohn became CEO. So whatever readers and industry people might think of Maven, they’re clearly moving in a positive direction for themselves and have their sights set on even bigger things.

[BusinessWire, Forbes]