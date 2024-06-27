Variety initially ran the image of Venus Williams at left with a story about Serena Williams before replacing it with the shot of Serena at right. (Variety.)

Serena Williams has quite the month ahead. On Thursday, July 11, she’ll be hosting the ESPYs, and her ESPN/Religion of Sports series In The Arena: Serena Williams debuts on ESPN+ the day before. But a Variety article by Brian Steinberg spotlighting that series and Morgan Stanley’s sponsorship of elements within it as part of a larger trend of advertisers sponsoring women’s sports content initially ran with a picture of Williams’ sister Venus instead (as seen at left above).

The photo with the story on Variety‘s website was corrected to one of Serena within half an hour. But the Venus image ran with the story on X/Twitter as well. And Variety kept that tweet up for more than three hours despite many people noting the error:

Disney Boosts Focus on Women’s Sports With Serena Williams Documentary on ESPN+ https://t.co/6JF0ZzqLQn — Variety (@Variety) June 27, 2024

Here’s some of the feedback that took:

Variety tweeted this out at 10:15am ET.

As of 11:34am nobody there seems to know that the tweet about Serena has a photo of Venus — who’s never mentioned in the story (as of 11:34am)

They also apparently don’t know the photo was in an actual 2022 Variety story about Venus. https://t.co/9Y81PKR5TC pic.twitter.com/cgHyyI8JFq — Charles T (@ChuckyT3) June 27, 2024

So @Variety its been 2hrs. How long does it take to correct your error and actually put up.a picture of SERENA not her sister Venus? Y’all need help, chile! https://t.co/6XYWTXl0B8 pic.twitter.com/Wp13zKmryO — Good2Great12 (@Good2Great12) June 27, 2024

pic.twitter.com/Z4xyXsLBW8 — Jay Dee Jay 🇹🇹 Trini Squaddie (@jerdomjor_1) June 27, 2024

This is Venus Williams. Although she is equally entitled to a documentary, she is not Serena. — Bigyoncé (@TweetsyDarling) June 27, 2024

You know that’s Venus, right? — Moni Sengupta #KHive #SussexSquad ❤️💜ᵗᵏ 𐤀 (@moshimisen) June 27, 2024

Oh this isn’t a cute look at all, @Variety pic.twitter.com/UN6uVLsxZ7 — No thoughts. Just words. (@magicalblackkae) June 27, 2024

The DEI programs were really necessary in corporate America because it’s 2024 and you can’t tell Black people apart– even famous ones. pic.twitter.com/ObpnrjM54U — Carmen’s Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) June 27, 2024

YOUR FRIENDLY REMINDER THAT REPRESENTATION MATTERS…. https://t.co/0EjNI3dpeM — Jeffrey (@Flash_Gordon24) June 27, 2024

While this is only one of many photo misidentifications over the years, this feels like a bad one on a few fronts. For one, the Williams sisters do look quite different. Beyond that, this was an internal Variety photo, so it’s definitely on them rather than on a mislabeling by wire service (something we often see). And it’s more unfortunate still to see this on an (otherwise good!) article specifically spotlighting a series on the sister who doesn’t appear in the photo.

And it’s unfortunate to see this not yet addressed by Variety on X/Twitter, either with a deletion of the initial tweet and a new tweet with an apology and the proper photo or with a reply to the initial story including an apology. Photo mistakes happen at many outlets, including this one, but how you deal with them is important. And while Variety did fix their web photo relatively quickly, it’s remarkable that they’ve left the error up on their social media feed.

[Variety]