Shannon Sharpe on New Heights. (New Heights on YouTube.)

Shannon Sharpe is as versatile as they come in sports media.

The Hall of Fame tight end can get in the ring with Skip Bayless, talk hygiene with Chad Johnson, turn up the performance with Stephen A. Smith, and interview everyone from Ric Flair to Steve Harvey to Dwyane Wade.

That’s why when Sharpe thinks of the most iconic sports media personalities in history, he values versatility.

In an interview with Complex for the website’s “25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now” series, Sharpe explained why Howard Cosell stands above the rest.

“His range was limitless,” Sharpe said. “He could call any sporting event; the way he could do his back and forth with Muhammad Ali.”

Anyone who watches or listens to Sharpe knows he’s a true student of all things sports. He may have grown up in a small town and be known for football, but Sharpe is well-versed in the history, business and culture of sports.

It’s no wonder he appreciates Cosell, who called boxing matches, the “Battle of the Sexes,” Monday Night Football and more during his long career. While Cosell was controversial and crude, Sharpe appreciated the broadcaster’s passion.

“Guys that really love the sport and you can tell—it resonates on camera how much they love the particular sport that they’re talking about. But they can make it entertaining,” Sharpe explained. “Those are the kind of guys that I try to emulate. I put my own spin on it.

“But for me, Howard Cosell, I don’t think there’s anybody more entertaining in the sports media space than Howard Cosell.”

Could Sharpe be headed to the broadcast booth like Cosell? Time will tell, but Sharpe is making a stamp across the sports landscape just like the old New Yorker did. Call him the new age Cosell.

[Complex]